Maitland went from Ward A sitcom star For an adult film actor.

From 1998 to 2000, the actress portrayed Rachel McGuire in the final two seasons of ABC’s “Boy Meets World.” After her time on the series ended, Ward later entered the adult film industry. She recounts her surprising career path in a memoir published on September 6 titled “X Rated: How Porn Freed Me from Hollywood.”

“I think it’s a really empowering story for women and everybody,” Ward, 45, told Fox News Digital. “This is your truth and not listening to what everyone else is saying. Hollywood has been telling me for a long time that I can only be a certain way. The industry wanted to put me in some box. I reached a point. I wanted to do my own thing. Now I am my true self. Especially as a woman. There are always people who try to pigeonhole me. For me, breaking up was very liberating. I think that’s true. For anyone in any industry. My story gets a little more scandalous.”

The California native said she dreamed of becoming an actress as a child. Her first role was as Jessica Forrester in “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 1994 to 1996. After the soap opera, she appeared on the set of Michael’s wholesome comedy “Boy Meets World”. Jacobs. Ward joins the intimate cast as a new girl.

“I was very well received, they were very good to me,” Ward explained. “It was a weird thing to walk onto a set that was such a well-oiled machine and they grew up on the show. Everyone was established and knew how to work with each other. I was coming into college, and I was nervous about it. But I was accepted… and I had a great time on the show. “

In the sixth chapter of her book, Ward alleges that she was asked “more than once” by producers, “mainly men” to try on underwear in the office as her character’s personal style developed. Ward insisted she was never sexually assaulted, but the whole experience made her “uncomfortable.”

“Yeah, it was uncomfortable and weird, and I wasn’t sure why I wanted to do it,” she told Fox News Digital. “I thought it was my job to behave and be professional. Or whatever I thought at the time. But it was very uncomfortable and I felt exposed and gawky. Even Michael commented that I was very embarrassed about it. I was very much like a daughter to him. [that it] It seemed strange. I never understood why we didn’t take photos of everything in the wardrobe and pick from there. Why do I have to perform?”

“My confidence with my body is low.” Ward said. “I was young, impressionable, and thought you’d do this. It would never happen today, because someone would be called out on it. And let me say, I’m into porn, and I’ve never had to go into porn. Go to a producer’s office or something and try on underwear for a shoot. .”

A lawyer for Jacobs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Ward said her character, who lives with roommates Eric Matthews (Will Friedl) and Jack Hunter (Matthew Lawrence), was popular with male audiences.

“I remember some people in the studio audience would whistle at me,” she recalls. I thought, “Oh my god, they find me really sexy.” Because I didn’t look sexy, I thought I was acting sexy for the show, with my little dance, you know. But I still don’t trust my body. I remember these four boys were like this. ‘Rachel, we love you. You are so hot.’ I thought I was crazy.”

After “Boy Meets World”, she appeared 2004’s “White Chicks.” But she was eventually recognized as typecast.

“I knew Hollywood wasn’t for me, but I wanted to pursue it,” Ward said. “I keep trying to think of ways to reinvent myself. I’m not one to give up easily. But my self-esteem has gone down. You’re hired to be a certain way, to look a certain way. But if you stay that way, you’ll miss out on the success that makes you famous. The thing is, it prevents you from doing anything else.”

“Hollywood is a machine that builds you up, but then tears you down,” she continued. “I think a lot of actors struggle with that, especially if you’re on a popular prime-time show. It’s hard to break out of the stereotype. I wanted to do a lot of things, act smarter. I wanted to play more dramatic. Characters, more emotional characters, more evil characters. I I wanted to do something different. And I wasn’t even allowed to audition for it. I didn’t look different. And it was depressing.”

Ward said she studied screenwriting at UCLA in hopes of forging a different career path. But she started posting photos of herself on social media in “cute bikinis” or cosplay. Her following multiplied immediately.

“Sometimes my photos get taken down because they’re too sexy,” Ward said. “Some fans reach out and say, ‘Why don’t you sell content?’ I didn’t know exactly what that meant until I realized you could sell your pictures and you could do whatever you wanted with no restrictions. I started Patreon and within a week I had thousands of members… and I wanted to explore my sexuality.”

Ward started doing adult films After she married her husband Terry Baxter in 2006. She says her spouse is “super supportive.”

Ward insists that there is no criticism of her decision to pursue the adult film industry.

“I have more fame, more money and more acting opportunities than ever before,” she says. “I create characters. I get to have long, twisted conversations. I write scripts. I do all the things I want to do. Now I have more respect for doing what I want to do without question. How can you shame someone who’s not ashamed? And I empower women to feel more comfortable in their sexuality.” They always contact me saying they gave it.”

As for her former “Boy Meets World” castmates, Ward says she hasn’t received any negative feedback.

“Wilfred [Friedle] It was really sweet of me,” she said. “He called me and told me he was proud of me. He said that he would never see what I do, but he would support me. I am good friends with Trina [McGee] years, and she supports me. I don’t see how anyone can condemn me for being happy in life.”

Today, Ward says she’s never felt more comfortable in her own skin.

“We are just people making a living to support our lives and families,” she asserted. “And of all places, Hollywood shouldn’t judge.”