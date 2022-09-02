New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The former Heavyweight boxer Ernie Shavers, The 1970s boxer, known for throwing one of the hardest punches in boxing history, died on Thursday, according to reports. He is 78 years old.

Born on August 31, 1944 in Garland, Alabama, Shavers died just one day after his birthday, but the cause of death was not immediately known. Yahoo Sports reported.

As an amateur, Shavers won the 1969 National AAU heavyweight title before beginning his professional career, where he competed for two world heavyweight championships, losing both times. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in 1977 and Larry Holmes in 1979.

Boxing legend Johnny Famechon dies at 77: ‘He looked like Floyd Mayweather’

“Ernie was always good to me,” Holmes said told ring.com on Friday . “He came to Easton (Pennsylvania) many times. If I needed anything, he would come – no charge or nothing. He came to a golf tournament here and everybody liked him. Ernie was a good guy, and he never had any complaints.”

“Ernie came to my house over the years and we would laugh and talk,” he said of their friendship. “He said, ‘I’ve got you, Larry!’ He hit me twice, knocked me down and hit things, and I told him, ‘You beat me so bad!’ I told you earlier, he knocked me down with that shot and I got up when I hit the ground. Some time ago, I told him that story.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Holmes recalled Shavers’ fight against Ali in September 1977, where after the bout, the world heavyweight champion said, “Ernie hit me so hard it shook my relatives in Africa.”

“I’ll tell you, when Ernie Shavers beat Muhammad Ali, he felt it,” Holmes told the outlet. “I always told Ernie that Ali was confused and slow [because of the punishment he took in that fight]. ‘I didn’t do it, everyone else did,’ Ernie used to say. I told him, ‘No one else hits like you, Ernie!

Click here to get the Fox News app