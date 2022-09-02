closer
The former Heavyweight boxer Ernie Shavers, The 1970s boxer, known for throwing one of the hardest punches in boxing history, died on Thursday, according to reports. He is 78 years old.

Born on August 31, 1944 in Garland, Alabama, Shavers died just one day after his birthday, but the cause of death was not immediately known. Yahoo Sports reported.

Ernie Shavers, left, throws a punch against Muhammad Ali during a 1977 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As an amateur, Shavers won the 1969 National AAU heavyweight title before beginning his professional career, where he competed for two world heavyweight championships, losing both times. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in 1977 and Larry Holmes in 1979.

In 1977, Muhammad Ali retained his world heavyweight crown with a 15-round unanimous decision over Ernie Shavers.

“Ernie was always good to me,” Holmes said told ring.com on Friday. “He came to Easton (Pennsylvania) many times. If I needed anything, he would come – no charge or nothing. He came to a golf tournament here and everybody liked him. Ernie was a good guy, and he never had any complaints.”

“Ernie came to my house over the years and we would laugh and talk,” he said of their friendship. “He said, ‘I’ve got you, Larry!’ He hit me twice, knocked me down and hit things, and I told him, ‘You beat me so bad!’ I told you earlier, he knocked me down with that shot and I got up when I hit the ground. Some time ago, I told him that story.”

Larry Holmes, left, fights Ernie Shavers on September 28, 1979 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Holmes recalled Shavers’ fight against Ali in September 1977, where after the bout, the world heavyweight champion said, “Ernie hit me so hard it shook my relatives in Africa.”

Ali slipped in the 14th round as Shavers walked into a neutral corner of the heavyweight title bout.

“I’ll tell you, when Ernie Shavers beat Muhammad Ali, he felt it,” Holmes told the outlet. “I always told Ernie that Ali was confused and slow [because of the punishment he took in that fight]. ‘I didn’t do it, everyone else did,’ Ernie used to say. I told him, ‘No one else hits like you, Ernie!

"Ernie hit me so hard it shook my relatives in Africa," Ali is reported to have said.

Shavers attempted several comebacks late in his career, but He finally retired in 1995 at 51. He finished with a 74-14-1 record with 68 wins by knockout.

