Australian boxing legend Johnny Famecon has died in Melbourne, authorities said. He is 77 years old.

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced the death of the former boxing world champion in a statement on Thursday that also recognized his contribution to the sport.

“Johnny Famechon is one of the most popular Australian boxers of all time,” Sport Australia Hall of Fame Chairman John Bertrand said. “Johnny is our humble, skilled world champion who epitomizes how we see our heroes. He is described as poetry in motion, a master craftsman.”

He became world champion in January 1969 with a hard-fought victory over Cuba’s Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall.

[1945లోజీన్-పియర్ఫామెచోన్‌గాజన్మించినఅతనుఐదేళ్లవయసులోతనకుటుంబంతోకలిసిఫ్రాన్స్నుండిఆస్ట్రేలియాకువెళ్లాడు

ఫ్రెంచి లైట్ వెయిట్ ఛాంపియన్ అయిన ఆండ్రీ కుమారుడిగా ఫెమ్‌కాన్ చిన్న వయస్సులోనే స్టార్‌డమ్‌లోకి నెట్టబడ్డాడు. అతని అంకుల్ రే కూడా ఫ్రెంచ్ మరియు యూరోపియన్ ఫెదర్ వెయిట్ ఛాంపియన్. మరియు యువ బాక్సర్ త్వరగా తన సొంత బిరుదును సంపాదించాడు.

అతను జూన్ 1961లో వృత్తిపరంగా బాక్సింగ్‌ను ప్రారంభించాడు మరియు ఎప్పుడూ ఔత్సాహిక అరంగేట్రం చేయలేదు.

ఆ తొలి పోరులో ఫేమ్‌కాన్ ఓడిపోయింది. అతని మొదటి ప్రధాన విజయం మరియు మొదటి టైటిల్ మూడు సంవత్సరాలు రాలేదు.

1964లో, 19 సంవత్సరాల వయస్సులో, విక్టోరియన్ ఫెదర్‌వెయిట్ టైటిల్ కోసం లెస్ డన్‌ను ఫేమ్‌చోన్ ఓడించాడు. అదే సంవత్సరం తరువాత, అతను ఆలీ టేలర్‌పై విజయం సాధించి, జాతీయ టైటిల్‌ను గెలుచుకున్నాడు.

జనవరిలో ప్రపంచ ఛాంపియన్‌షిప్‌ను గెలుచుకున్న తర్వాత, జూలై 1969లో సిడ్నీ స్టేడియంలో జపనీస్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ ఫైటింగ్ హరాడాతో తలపడి ఫేమ్‌చోన్ టైటిల్‌ను కాపాడుకున్నాడు. అయితే, ఈ బౌట్ కొంత వివాదంతో ముగిసింది, అయితే దీనిని మొదట డ్రాగా ప్రకటించగా, రిఫరీ విల్లీ పెప్ దానిని ఫేమ్‌చోన్‌కు అందించారు.

కేవలం ఆరు నెలల తర్వాత టోక్యోలో జరిగిన రీమ్యాచ్‌లో 14వ రౌండ్‌లో ఫేమ్‌చోన్ హరాడను పడగొట్టడంతో ఏదైనా వివాదానికి తెరపడింది.

The Australian retired from boxing after failing to defend his title against Mexican Vicente Saldivar. He lost in a tight contest in May 1970 in London. He never fought again.

Famechon retired at the age of 24 with 56 wins – 20 by knockout – six draws and five losses.

He was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985, the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

Later in life, Famecon was hit by a car, which left him with a severe brain injury. The 1991 incident left him in a coma for 10 days, but the boxer won that fight as well, regained consciousness and fought back from his injuries.

His recovery only increased his fans’ admiration.

Jeff Fenech, three-time world champion and Boxing Hall of Famer, said Famecon “what he did in the sport and what he did after it, it’s second to none, it’s legendary,” Boxing Junkie reported.

“He’s beautiful to look at, very skilled. He’s like Floyd Mayweather, one of those guys who get hit and never get hit,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.