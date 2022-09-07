Bowl predictions: Georgia clinches No. 1 seed in College Football Playoff

The college football regular season is 14 weeks long, so using the first full Saturday to make definitive statements about where teams will finish in December is always problematic.

The next three months will see a flurry of performances as teams grow in experience or regress due to injuries or poor play.

So there aren’t many changes at the top of this week’s bowl projections: Georgia moves into the College Football Playoff’s No. 1 seed after a dominant performance against Oregon.

Yes, it’s just one data point, but the improvement on the Bulldogs’ offense is noticeable and lends credence to the idea that this year’s team might be better than last year’s national champion, one of the all-time great defenses.

Time will tell, but for now, they’ll look their share and are slight favorites against Alabama if their long-anticipated undefeated streak in the SEC Championship Game happens.

Re-rank:After Georgia’s big win, Ohio State was ranked no. Moved to 2nd position

Snap Verdicts:Ohio State’s offense led to Week 1 overreactions

Week 1 Observations:Impressive starts for Oklahoma, Arkansas

Ups and Downs:Week 1 college football winners and losers

The rest of the playoff field from the preseason remains the same as the lineup for the New Year’s Six. Utah’s loss to Florida didn’t change its status as the favorite in the Pac-12. Clemson’s inconsistent play in the first three quarters against Georgia Tech won’t create an overreaction right now, but the race in the ACC looks wide open for now.

Note: An asterisk indicates a school that has replaced a conference selection.