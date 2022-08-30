type here...
Sports Bowl predictions: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma in...
Sports

Bowl predictions: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff

By printveela editor

The first full week of another college football season is about to kick off, which means it’s time to compile the first edition of this year’s USA Today Sports Bowl projections.

The forecast for the College Football Playoff has a familiar feel. Alabama and Georgia both return to the semifinals, while Michigan and Cincinnati fail to repeat after their breakthrough seasons.

The choice to replace the Wolverines is straightforward. Ohio State entered the season as the favorite to win the Big Ten.

The hardest decision comes in the fourth. There were many possibilities. Usual contenders led by Texas A&M, Utah or North Carolina State were considered along with newcomers Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

In the end, the choice was Oklahoma. While the Sooners have had a coaching change and lost key players to the NFL and transfer portal, they have made several key additions including QB Dillon Gabriel and some key defenders. The arrival of Brent Venables in place of Lincoln Riley will help OU’s defense be on pace to reclaim the Big 12 title and have the best chance to make the field.

For the remaining New Year’s Six games, Michigan and Utah are in the Rose Bowl with Oklahoma State and Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl. Clemson and Wisconsin meet in the Orange Bowl, while Group of Five top champion Houston meets surprising Brigham Young in the Fiesta Bowl.

Note: An asterisk indicates a school that has replaced a conference selection.

