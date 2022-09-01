Bournemouth fans 0-0 away Wolves express their disappointment

It seemed significant, and somewhat revealing, that the day after Scott Parker was fired, at least in part, for refusing to play happy families, the message displayed on the large screens and repeated over the speakers before the game began was “Together , anything”. maybe,” Bournemouth’s motto on their way from League Two to the Premier League. A tenacious and bold game to score a point against a painfully straightforward Wolves team certainly reinforced that sentiment.

Some concern, given the manner in which they were bullied by Liverpool, was understandable, but they woke themselves up to keep out a Wolves team that has its own issues to deal with. Fans booed Bruno Lage’s team after the final whistle.

To be fair, this scenario could have been avoided if Raul Jiménez hadn’t missed one-on-one with Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto with 12 minutes left in the game, or if the returning Bournemouth captain hadn’t knocked Daniel Podensse’s header off the line. Lloyd Kelly. In the first half, Matheus Nunez, Wolverhampton’s record holder, hit the crossbar, and after the break, Jimenez also headed wide of the goal.

Parker’s sacking 26 days into the season inevitably brought attention to Bournemouth in preparation for this match, but by the end it was hard to tell which club was in a more difficult situation. For Bournemouth, suddenly four points from the first five matches seems like a reasonable return, especially given their August rivals, but the Wolves, who last won the league in April, remain in the relegation zone. Near the end of this stalemate, excited away support chanted to Lage to make further substitutions.

Wolves’ problems are clear – they’ve scored two league goals this season – but Lage wants the fans to stay with him and his players after the summer break. He has updated his squad and line-up and insists there are positive signs for the Wolves, who host Southampton on Saturday.

“The way we create so many moments [the fans] should be disappointed, like me, but confident in the future,” said Lage. “I believe in the way we play that the goals will come. We are working very hard to build this team. It’s a matter of patience and time. I have great faith in our work. We didn’t start so well, but I think we’ll finish in a good position this year.”

Bruno Lage saw his Wolves side booed by fans. The Wolves scored three points in their first five games of the season. Photograph: Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

A 9-0 evisceration at Liverpool on Saturday was Parker’s last game, in his post-match commentary he again said his team was ill-prepared to deal with promotion and suggested even tougher defeats lay ahead. – the last straw in the increasingly strained relations with the hierarchy. Eventually the club blinked first as Parker’s veiled messages became less and less subtle.

If Parker felt doomed to failure, then his sacking gave interim head coach Gary O’Neill, who joined the club last February as first-team manager under Jonathan Woodgate, something of a hospital pass.

O’Neill led the team alongside under-21 manager Sean Cooper and his assistant Tommy Elphick, who led Bournemouth to the Premier League in 2015.

“He moved pretty fast,” O’Neill said. “I didn’t really have time to take a breath or assess where we were, but what I asked the boys to do, they did in a difficult moment with determination, courage and solidarity. We will strive for the best, but as a starting point from where we have been, this is a real positive for us.”

Lage looked upset, fourth referee Tim Robinson reminded Lage of the parameters of his technical area as the Wolves head coach frantically waved his players forward.

Nunes came closest to scoring a goal after reading about the sacking of Pedro Neto, while Jimenez forced Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, one of four subs from Anfield, to make a fingertip save after facing a cross from Nelson Semedo. Bournemouth occasionally pulled ahead thanks to the glib Marcus Tavernier, the Middlesbrough summer, but Wolves dominated.

Bournemouth got off to a strong start to the second half and seemed to quell Wolves’ early enthusiasm. Dominic Solanke headed for goal and shortly afterwards O’Neal went down on his knees, begging for another chance. Less than an hour later, Ruben Neves, even if he is capable of showmanship, resorted to aiming from the middle of the road when he had time. Neto hit the side net and Goncalo Guedes shot wide. Shortly after away support made their voices heard, Lage introduced Adama Traore and Podense from the bench.

Then Jimenez ruined his big chance.