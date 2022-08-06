Bournemouth beat Aston Villa Moore 2-0 to seal the win

Perhaps Scott Parker’s candid warning was a feat of pediatric medicine. The Bournemouth manager didn’t sugarcoat his words ahead of their first Premier League game in two years, saying his side was under-resourced and weaker than the team promoted from the Championship. The reality is that Bournemouth have completely outwitted the Aston Villa team, which had just gone through a summer facelift. The hosts were blown out of the blocks, Jefferson Lerma was out of control three minutes after having had his fill of Villa’s poor defense, and they doubled their lead 10 minutes into the game when Kieffer Moore headed it over the top. Bournemouth deserved to win by returning to that level, but for Steven Gerrard, who has admitted his team needs a walk out after a positive pre-season, this unsettling performance will be a rude awakening.

For Villa, it was a day reminiscent of their loss to Watford on the first day of last season, when the promoted side mopped the floor and they were 3-0 down in 67 minutes. When injury time expired, Gerrard stood alone on the edge of his technical area, hands in his pockets. Bournemouth took the lead from a corner kick, Lerma netted after Lloyd Kelly nodded Marcus Tavernier back into the box. If Gerrard was uncomfortable watching the game on the touchline because of this, then Moore’s header from a free kick from Bournemouth was no less painful. Kelly was allowed a high cross because of the signature, and both Boubacar Camara, who along with Diego Carlos flopped in the opening, and Matty Cash seemed reluctant to challenge, much to the delight of Moore, who chose his spot.

“It was extremely disappointing,” Gerrard said. “I don’t think we can have any complaints. We have only ourselves to blame. All week we worked on set pieces – we talked about the profile in the opposing team and said that it is very important not to give out set pieces. But it’s important that we don’t just focus on conceding two set pieces because we lacked quality across the board. We never crossed the ball well enough, we never showed enough ingenuity. We couldn’t find answers in the last third. It’s on me, it’s on us.”

A towering Moore showed off a few cute touches throughout, and Ben Pearson was ubiquitous in midfield, where Villa seemed to be losing almost every fight. Pearson, who had to make do with the departure of the development team last weekend, earned a standing ovation after he accurately hit the ball from John McGinn, the new Villa captain, seconds before Lerma snatched the ball from an underperforming Philippe Coutinho, who was recalled late. on the. “It was crisis protection when we needed it,” Parker said. “Coming here must be uncomfortable [for teams]”.

Gerrard took off his blazer at halftime, apparently after recounting a few house truths, at which point Amy Buendia stepped in to replace Jacob Ramsey, who had been warned shortly before halftime for tugging at Pearson. It was a typical disappointing first half for Villa, and moments earlier Coutinho tripped Tavernier, who made a superb debut after arriving from Middlesbrough this week. Midway through the second half, Tavernier sent a tempting pass from behind the boot to the front post in search of Moore to no avail, but the Welsh striker later provided a welcome respite. Moore’s first goal at this level ended a decade-long journey from the Southern Conference to the Premier League.

Bournemouth made a strange panicky run, but Villa failed to flex their impromptu defence. Parker is sparse in numbers – he has three orthodox centre-backs – but you would never guess that. Mark Travers scored a goal with no problems, and Lerma, one of four survivors from a team relegated two years ago, found himself to the right of a three-man defense. Bournemouth captain Kelly shone on the other side of Chris Mepham taking charge. Camara hit from 25 yards and Coutinho hit the shields, but it was another bad start.