Both Newfoundland wildfires grow overnight as crews hope rainy forecast comes true

Two major wildfires continue to rage in central Newfoundland. The fire near the Bay d’Espoire Highway, pictured here on Sunday, increased by almost 10 percent during the course of Monday. (Presented by Derrick Bragg)

A Newfoundland and Labrador wildfire watchman was hoping for rain Tuesday as a raging wildfire near Grand Falls Windsor increased by more than 50 percent.

Jeff Motti said the Paradise Lake fire is estimated at 10,337 hectares, up from 6,614 hectares on Monday.

Even though water bombers were on the scene all Monday, the fire increased in size as it was still unsafe for fire brigades to fight the fire directly.

“We really need to get crews out to that fire,” Motti told CBC Radio Tuesday.

“If we can get a lot of water bomber activity, then we can get to the edge or perimeter board of this fire where it’s safe to do it with the crews, and we can start putting out the hoses and start putting out the fire,” he said.

“But we are not quite ready for that yet. This fire is so big that it will take a long time to clean up this place.”

Motti said the wind on Paradise Lake changed to the north on Monday, allowing the water bombers to stay in place much longer than on previous days.

The wildfires have been raging for more than two weeks now.

As a result of the changeable winds, a special air quality statement has been issued for Corner Brook and other locations in western Newfoundland, as well as parts of central Newfoundland, including Bukens, Green Bay and White Bay.

Meanwhile, the fire that closed the Bay d’Espoire highway also intensified on Monday, with Motti estimating that the fire now covers 5,727 hectares, an increase of nearly 10 percent.

Newfoundland avoids ‘worst case scenario’ as wildfires continue Duration 1:39 Conditions improved in central Newfoundland on Monday as crews continued to fight two major wildfires in the region.

He said crews would continue to conduct assessments throughout the day to determine when the highway could be reopened. Crews also carried out controlled arson attacks in the area Monday, which are destroying things like dry leaves and other small arsonists, to limit the growth and intensity of the spreading wildfire.

“We have a lot of different pieces of this puzzle that are working really well, so we had a lot of progress yesterday,” Motti said.

Tuesday’s weather forecast will also play a role in fighting the spreading fire. Environment Canada predicts 5 to 10 millimeters of rain in Grand Falls Windsor on Tuesday, with southeasterly winds of 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 and a maximum of 15 degrees.

A similar forecast is expected in Bishops Falls, where up to 10 mm of rain can fall during the day.

It is expected that in the coming days the rains will continue, and the temperature will drop.

“I hope this prediction comes true,” Motti said.

“Fire and weather go hand in hand, so we really need Mother Nature on our side.”

Get Ready for Supplies: Mayor

The forecast is welcome news for Bishops Falls Mayor Brian King.

“The fire is still growing and is extremely active. However, the good news is that…the firefighting continues all day long,” King said on Monday evening. “Today, air strikes and water bombers are actively working. So that’s good news.”

Brian King is the mayor of Bishops Falls. He asks residents to be prepared for anything as weather conditions change throughout Tuesday. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

King said he had never seen such emergency measures during his time in the region, but thanked both municipal and provincial governments for their work in providing care for those in need.

Supplies begin to be delivered to the community by helicopter as the Bay d’Espoire Highway remains closed. The road is the only access by car or truck for the smaller communities in the Connaigre Peninsula and the Gulf Coast region to the rest of Newfoundland.

The provincial government originally planned to deliver the goods by ferry that departed from Fortuna on Sunday, but the ship is now in St. John’s for repairs due to mechanical problems.

The government has also set up telephone lines for questions about supplies, transportation, and more. The Provincial Emergency Operations Center can be called at 833-845-0775 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM NT, and Central Health will have a medical helpline at 1-833-960-4571.

King said those on the ground will need to see what Tuesday holds and how the fire behaves before figuring out their next move.

In the meantime, he is asking residents of his central Newfoundland city to stay prepared in case they have to evacuate due to the fire, which broke out about 30 kilometers from the city on Monday.

“That’s pretty close when it comes to potential air quality. [being a] Danger, he said. “So right now, we are asking everyone to pack their bags and prepare everything they need, because depending on the direction of the wind, everything can go bad very quickly.”