Boston University students can now change their names and preferred pronouns on the school’s database.

“[The new directory listing] It provides the necessary flexibility and recognition for people whose names have changed or want to be referred to differently than on their records,” BU spokesman Colin Riley told the student newspaper, the Daily Free Press.

According to the student newspaper, the school community was alerted to the change last month in a July 19 email sent by Christine McGuire, vice president and associate provost for enrollment and student administration. The change was made to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ community and took effect on July 18.

According to the school paper, the changes apply to the school directory, diplomas, student health services medical records and other databases used daily by students.

The announcement has been celebrated by some as a step that could make it less of a concern for students who don’t want to use their former pronouns or names.

“The biggest benefit is that these changes can ultimately help ensure the safety of students who cannot legally change their name,” Alex, a student at the school who identifies as transmasculine, told the school newspaper. “It’s a good option because it lets people know how to refer to you and it doesn’t make people assume.”

But the change also came with some criticism, and concerns that if a student updates their name and pronouns on the school directory, it threatens to go to their families if they don’t know their identity.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who are afraid to update their name or pronoun, because they don’t want it back home,” sophomore student Vlad Rada told the student newspaper. “But it’s not something that can be easily replaced.” Rada argued that the change is still “positive” because the updates will automatically alert professors to use the student’s preferred pronoun.

The vice president of BU’s Trans Listening Circle added that the updated policy allows for confirmation of students’ identities, but it can also be given to students by their parents.

“Creating [name changing] Accessible and … a low barrier to entry can be incredibly affirming and energizing for people,” she said.[However,] There is a possibility that if the system is misunderstood, it could lead people to their parents.”

Boston University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the update.

Boston University joins a long list of colleges and universities across the country that allow students to change their names and preferred pronouns on school records. University of California campuses update 2020 preferred student names and pronouns. And in New York, Governor Cathy Hochul announced earlier this year that all 64 State University of New York campuses must allow students to alter school records. .