The Boston Red Sox playoff hopes Eight games for the final wild card spot in the American League and 16 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Boston has lost eight of its last 11 games as the calendar turns to the final month Major League Baseball’s regular season And the Red Sox are poised to miss the playoffs for the third time in nearly four years.

But don’t expect wholesale changes in Bean Town.

Just one year removed from an appearance in the American League Championship Series, Boston CEO and team president Sam Kennedy told The Athletic that he has no plans to fire Alex Cora or Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

“I’m very comfortable to say that Chaim and Alex will be back. And I’m very comfortable to say that there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group,” Kennedy said Monday. “That direction is continuing to build for the future, but also continuing to invest at the major-league level.”

Cora is in his second stint as a manager in Boston after being suspended for the entire 2020 season by MLB for his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. He had an overall record of 346-269, leading Boston to the 2018 World Series title.

After being just two games away from the 2021 World Series, Boston Added infielder Trevor Story In the offseason. However, the injury bug hit Boston hard, with pitchers Nathan Ewaldi, Chris Sale and Michael Wacha all missing time, including the starting rotation.

“We’re all very disappointed with how the season went. We’re not sure where we’re going to be when we come into camp,” Kennedy said. “2021 is a magical year, where we’re two games from the World Series. We’ve gone out and added Trevor Story to an incredibly talented group. We’re very optimistic about our prospects and where we’re going and very excited. The baseball operations group at the same time is a fantastic prospect for the future. Worked.

“It’s painful and frustrating to look at the American League East at this time of year. And frankly, we deserve the criticism we’re getting. We have to own it. It’s on us. But we’ve been around here a long time, and as we go into ’23, things are going to pick up quickly here. We are ready to change.”

Bloom replaced Dave Dombrowski in 2019 after leading the Tampa Bay Rays to their first playoff appearance since the 2013 season and is reportedly in the third year of a four-year contract. Boston exercised Cora’s option last November for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.