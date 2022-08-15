New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Massachusetts newlywed is crediting Boston police for helping to “save the day” after he, his groomsmen and vendors came to the aid of a lonely man hours before his wedding ceremony.

Boston police said officers assigned to its Harbor Patrol Unit sprang into action Saturday after they spotted a disabled ferry at a dock in the city’s harbor and decided to head to Thompson Island for a wedding there.

“While the bride was already on the island, officers were informed that the groom was standing at the delayed ferry boat,” police said in a statement. “Officials immediately responded to help, but when they arrived to rescue the groom, they realized the situation was dire as the photographer, DJ and many other members of the wedding party were without a means of transport. Decorative flowers for the ceremony.”

Boston Police officials eventually confirmed that “all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements, arrived safely at their intended destination in the harbor.”

According to the Boston Globe, the groom, Patrick Mahoney, said after the wedding, “My bridesmaids and all of our vendors were there very quickly to get them up here on the island,” Patrick Mahoney said after the wedding.

The newspaper reported that Mahoney and 13 others, transported by police boat, arrived only 17 minutes later than expected, but the bride never learned of the situation until she walked down the aisle.

Joe Matthews, one of the officers involved in the escort, returned to the island after the ceremony to “share a laugh and congratulate the newlyweds before returning to their reception surrounded by their friends, family and loved ones,” the police department said.

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department congratulated the couple as they celebrated their special day with Officers Joe Matthews and Stephanie McGrath, and we thank our officers for making sure they could enjoy it together,” it added.

Matthews, who told the Boston Globe that his wedding day was the best day of his life, “was good to get a good call for change and help people.”