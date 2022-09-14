New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Boston police are investigating a package that exploded at Northeastern University Tuesday evening, injuring at least one person, and the FBI has been made aware of it.

A department spokesperson told Fox News that officers responded to 39 Leon St. around 7:16 p.m.

One person suffered “minor injuries” in the blast, he said.

A bomb squad unit, Boston EMS and Boston Fire were also on scene. Boston EMS said the patient was transported by BLS Ambulance to an area hospital.

The FBI told Fox News that its Boston field office “is aware of the incident and is coordinating with our law enforcement partners as expected.”

The building has been evacuated as a precaution and the incident is under investigation.

Local reports said a second package exploded, but Boston police have not confirmed this.

The Northeastern University Police Department said services were responding to an “incident” at Holmes Hall and urged the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

Police at nearby Tufts University also said emergency services were responding to the incident at Holmes Hall and urged residents to avoid the area.

Police at MIT were also urging the community to be vigilant and report “suspicious packages.”

Fox News has reached out to Northeastern University for comment.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.