Boston Children’s Hospital says it has received violent threats for caring for transgender children

The hospital said in an emailed statement Wednesday that its doctors and staff have been harassed by phone, email and social media, receiving multiple threats of violence.

The threats escalated after false information spread online that the hospital performed sex-affirming genital surgeries on children.

Boston Children’s says it provides comprehensive care for children who identify as transgender or nonbinary, but surgeries are performed only with adult consent.

“Age 18 is used to reflect the standard age of majority for medical decision-making. Boston Children’s does not perform genital surgery as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18,” the statement said.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and reject the false narrative they are based on. We are working to protect our physicians, staff, patients, families and the broader Boston Children’s community and to hold law enforcement accountable,” the hospital said. . “We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people.”

The harassment was followed by a variety of posts from social media users including the Twitter account LibsofTikTok, which shared a series of anti-LGBTQ messages with its 1.3 million followers. In this case, the account posted a video on August 11 of a doctor explaining a hysterectomy, but did not mention young girls and minors.

“Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering ‘gender-affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls,” reads the text on the post.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said Wednesday that reports of threats against Boston Children’s are “disturbing to say the least.”

“Children should have the opportunity to thrive and grow as their authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them on that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment. I want to make it clear that, under the Department of Justice Act, transgender will ensure equal protection to the public,” attorney Rachel Rollins said in a statement Office website.

Rollins said she got her new 1-83-END-H8-NOW hotline “Dozens of calls” and will follow up on all leads.

“While free speech is a cornerstone of our great nation, fear, intimidation and threats are not. I will not sit idly by and allow hate-based criminal activity to continue in our district,” she said.

What is gender-affirming care?

Gender-affirming care Medically necessary, evidence-based care that uses a multidisciplinary approach to help a person transition from their assigned gender — the one they were assigned at birth — to their affirmed gender — the gender they want to identify with.

The Children’s Hospital Association says it also supports gender-affirming and developmentally appropriate health care.

“Research shows that gender-affirming care improves the health and overall well-being of children and youth when families and medical professionals work together to make health care decisions,” the association said in an email Wednesday. “We condemn all violence and intimidation of pediatric patients, their families and medical staff making decisions that affect children’s health.”

Parallels with anti-abortion efforts

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at Harvard University’s Cyberlaw Clinic, has been monitoring anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online for years and said she was “surprised but not surprised” by the threats after the post.

“There’s also this widespread environment of random acts of violence, with no direct connection,” she said.

“When you have accounts with millions of followers spreading misinformation about ‘teenage hysterectomies’, it’s not surprising that suddenly, these people are the cause of threats and harassment against hospitals.” Caraballo added.

She said Boston isn’t the first hospital offering gender-affirming care to experience this kind of harassment, and it won’t be the last.

“I don’t think people understand the extent of it,” Carballo said of threats against the LGBTQ community in general and clinics that provide such care in particular. “There is a constant drumbeat of homophobia and transphobia and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.”

Fifteen states have enacted or are considering laws to restrict access to gender-affirming care, in some cases by penalizing providers and families who seek such care, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, which conducts independent research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. These states have about one-third of the country’s transgender youth.

Caraballo said there may be a specific strategy to target Boston Children’s. The hospital is located in Massachusetts, which has laws supporting LGBTQ people and where legislation to ban such care is nearly impossible.

“So they’re going to resort to this kind of digital vigilantism and to essentially intimidate and shut down these programs through threats and violence. That’s essentially a page from the anti-abortion playbook, right?”

She says some far-right groups have mapped clinics that offer gender-affirming care, according to one website, “Demand Justice for Victims.”

That site encourages people to document what clinics are doing to show “those who are harming vulnerable children for profit.”

‘In the Crosshairs’

Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of the division of adolescent and young adult medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, says he decided to speak out about the harassment.

He does not work for a specific gender-affirming care clinic. But he’s gay and works with LGBTQ patients, and he says he’s been harassed online because of his social media posts on behalf of the community.

For example, when he posted a tweet opposing a Florida bill that would limit what teachers can say in class regarding sexual orientation or gender identity, he received a “barrage” of threats and homophobic slurs.

He says he kept popping up a slur that he was a pedophile.

“And it hurts, because I’m a father of two young children and I’m a pediatrician,” Hadland said.

“I think it’s important to advocate for a lot of things. It’s important for us to advocate for the safety of our colleagues, the health and well-being of young people and their families, and thoughtful policies for LGBTQ people, and I’m not going to back down from that,” he said.

“But standing up for the care of young people, even if it’s evidence-based, really puts you in the crosshairs. For my own personal safety and the safety of my loved ones, I sometimes take a step back from intentional advocacy. And I wish I had to.” No, but it seems necessary.”