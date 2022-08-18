New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Boston Children’s Hospital has faced backlash over its Center for Gender Surgery, which performs mastectomies on teenagers as young as 15, as well as deleted words on the hospital’s website that said teens as young as 17 could get vaginoplasty.

“To be eligible for gender determination at Boston Children’s Hospital, you must be at least 18 years old for a phalloplasty or metoidoplasty and at least 17 years old for a vaginoplasty,” the hospital’s website said as recently as Aug. 12. Archives at Wayback.

That wording was changed to read “To be eligible for gender determination at Boston Children’s Hospital, you must be at least 18 years old for a phalloplasty or metoidoplasty and vaginoplasty.”

Also removed from the “Surgery Eligibility” webpage is a PDF regarding eligibility requirements for vaginoplasty that previously stated “You must be between 17 and 35 years of age at the time of surgery.”

The hospital describes a vaginoplasty as “a procedure in which surgeons create a vagina from your existing genital tissue.”

A hospital spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement, “For a surgical consultation, you must be 17 years old at the time of surgery and between 18 and 35 years old. We’ve updated it to reflect the protocols for the practice, which we’ve always adhered to (surgery under 18 no).”

The webpage previously did not state that 17-year-olds were only eligible for a “surgical consultation” before surgery. Currently, the webpage does not mention 17-year-olds.

Boston Children’s Hospital has made changes to its website after Libs of TikTok highlighted it Videos are posted About “gender-affirming” hysterectomies by hospital on YouTube. Responding to the backlash by blaming the spread of “misinformation” and a lack of “respect” for trans people, the hospital released a public statement on Tuesday explaining that it will not perform “gender-affirming” hysterectomies on anyone under 18.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and we reject the false narrative based on them,” the hospital said.

The hospital in its Tuesday statement did not clearly state its own wording regarding vaginoplasty contradicting its policy, which contributed to much of the backlash. Fox News asked Digital Hospital if it was willing to admit that its own website was responsible for the spread of some “misinformation,” but it did not respond to that question.

“For hysterectomies and other genital surgeries performed as part of gender-affirming care, as we presented in our announcement yesterday afternoon, Boston Children’s patients must be able to consent themselves,” the hospital said Wednesday. “The age of 18 is used to reflect the standard age of majority for medical decision making. Boston Children’s does not perform genital surgeries as part of gender determination care for a patient under the age of 18.”

Another point of contention at Boston Children’s Hospital is that it performs mastectomies on children as young as 15 who identify as transgender. Those patients must provide a letter from a mental health provider stating that they are competent to consent and a letter from a medical doctor or nurse practitioner stating that they have “persistent, well-documented, gender dysphoria” and the length or reason for hormone therapy. They do not take hormone therapy.

A The study was published in March Boston Children’s Hospital’s institutional review board approved, “The Center for Gender Surgery (CfGS) at Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) is the first pediatric center in the United States to offer gender-defining chest surgeries for individuals over the age of 15. years of age and for those over the age of 17 Genital Surgeries.”

Between January 2017 and August 2020, CfGS performed 177 chest surgeries and 36.7% of those surgeries were on patients under the age of 18, the youngest was 15, the study said. During that time it has performed 27 genital surgeries including 5. Vaginoplasty.

Fox News Digital asked Boston Children’s Hospital several follow-up questions, including whether vaginoplasty has been performed on anyone under the age of 18, how many 15-year-olds have had breast surgeries to date, and how many 18-year-olds. So far genital surgeries have been done, and where CfGS gets funding, but it has not responded.

Meanwhile, the Libs of TikTok said Wednesday that Facebook has suspended its account at Boston Children’s Hospital over posts about gender reassignment surgeries, and critics accuse it of launching a right-wing, anti-trans hate campaign that puts hospital employees at risk. .

“This woman can shout from her rooftop and scream from her car. And karma will eventually come for her hateful soul. But keep her off FB,” the Yale University professor tweeted. Howard Foreman.

“I report on the worst people on the internet, but targeting children’s hospitals based on lies goes beyond that,” the NBC News senior reporter tweeted. Brandi Zadrozny.