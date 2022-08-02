Borrowing requirements increased by $262 billion, the Treasury said

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department wants to borrow $444 billion in the current quarter through September as the Federal Reserve tightens its portfolio.

Figures released by the department on Monday were a $262 billion increase compared to estimates announced in May, suggesting the federal government will need to rely more on debt.

A Treasury official told reporters on condition of anonymity that the department now expects to collect less taxes than initially estimated. Additional borrowing in the July to September quarter was also due to the Fed’s decision in May The past is lost Treasury notes, which made the government dependent on private and foreign investors.

The changes come at a time of uncertainty for the US economy. With inflation hurting Americans’ incomes and the Fed aggressively raising interest rates to reduce inflation in ways that slow economic growth, many economists believe a recession is on the horizon. In the first half of the year, US gross domestic product declined.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “our economy remains resilient” despite rising inflation and recession fears. Due to high employment levels and strong household finances.

The Congressional Budget Office said last week While higher tax revenues and other factors may have caused the federal debt to be lower than expected this year, the spending commitments will hurt the 30-year outlook for the US economy.

Maya McGuinness, president of the Committee on a Responsible Federal Budget, said, “Excessive borrowing will exacerbate rather than counteract inflation.”

“If you’re trying to reduce demand, borrowing will make inflationary pressures worse,” she said. “It’s just a reminder that structurally we’re not in a balanced situation.”