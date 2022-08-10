closer
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has been diagnosed with ALS at the age of 71.

Salming released a statement through the team on Wednesday.

“I received news that shocked my family and me. The signs that something was wrong with my body turned out to be ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.” Salming said.

“Instantly, everything changed. I didn’t know what the days ahead would look like, but I understood that there would be greater challenges than anything I had ever faced. I realized that there was no cure, but many tests were being done around the world. And one day there would be a cure. In the meantime, treatments were available to slow the progression and my The family and I remain positive.”

Borje Salming of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the New York Islanders circa 1979 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Salming's playing career spanned from 1967 to 1993.

(Focus on Sports/Getty Images)

Salming played 16 years for the Maple Leafs and scored 768 points in 1,099 games. His 768 points are the fourth most in Maple Leafs franchise history.

“Since I started playing ice hockey as a little kid in Kiruna (Sweden) and throughout my career, I’ve given it my all. I’ll continue to do so.”

Rangers named defenseman Jacob Trouba as captain

Börje Salming performs as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at the Microsoft Theater on January 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Salming was honored on the Toronto Maple Leafs Legend Row monument outside the team’s arena.

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, centre, poses for a photo with Erik Karlsson, left, and Borje Salming at the Canadian Embassy on November 7, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.

(Andre Ringuet/NHLI via Getty Images)

“In recent decades, we have learned a lot about the cause of ALS and it has become clear that ALS is not a single disease. Rather, ALS is a collection of subgroups that probably lead to the same symptom picture,” Borje Salmings, MD, said. Carolyn Ingrey said in a statement.

Currently, there are currently 800 patients living in Sweden with ALS, and each year another 250 Swedes receive an ALS diagnosis.