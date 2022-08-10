New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has been diagnosed with ALS at the age of 71.

Salming released a statement through the team on Wednesday.

“I received news that shocked my family and me. The signs that something was wrong with my body turned out to be ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.” Salming said.

“Instantly, everything changed. I didn’t know what the days ahead would look like, but I understood that there would be greater challenges than anything I had ever faced. I realized that there was no cure, but many tests were being done around the world. And one day there would be a cure. In the meantime, treatments were available to slow the progression and my The family and I remain positive.”

Salming played 16 years for the Maple Leafs and scored 768 points in 1,099 games. His 768 points are the fourth most in Maple Leafs franchise history.

“Since I started playing ice hockey as a little kid in Kiruna (Sweden) and throughout my career, I’ve given it my all. I’ll continue to do so.”

Salming was honored on the Toronto Maple Leafs Legend Row monument outside the team’s arena.

“In recent decades, we have learned a lot about the cause of ALS and it has become clear that ALS is not a single disease. Rather, ALS is a collection of subgroups that probably lead to the same symptom picture,” Borje Salmings, MD, said. Carolyn Ingrey said in a statement.

Currently, there are currently 800 patients living in Sweden with ALS, and each year another 250 Swedes receive an ALS diagnosis.