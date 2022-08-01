A spokesman for Boris Johnson has denied that he insulted the Lionesses by not watching them win the Euro at Wembley, despite the fact that the German chancellor did so.

While an extra weekend is not expected to be created to commemorate the accomplishments of the England women’s football team, Downing Street has hinted that the team could be awarded honors in recognition of their success.

A photograph released by the prime minister shows him watching Sunday’s game from the Shakers, his country retreat where he was given grace and favor, sitting on the floor with his two youngest children watching TV.

Johnson went to cheer for the England men’s team when they narrowly lost to Italy in a penalty shoot-out last summer, but was conspicuously absent from the stadium when the women’s team lifted the trophy with a record crowd in the climax of their campaign after beating Germany in extra time.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, traveled to London to support his team and did not meet UK government ministers before heading home.

Asked why Johnson didn’t do the same despite wearing an England jersey as he watched from the crowd as Gareth Southgate’s side finished second in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament, his spokesman said: really watched the game at home with, I think, 17.4 million other people.”

The match was attended by Foreign Secretary and Tory Party leader Liz Truss, as well as Culture Minister Nadine Dorries.

The Lionesses were not invited to No. 10 on Monday, given that Johnson is absent from the funeral of former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble. With the Prime Minister also taking leave from Wednesday to Sunday, it is unlikely that the women’s team will be hosting Downing Street later this week.

Asked if Johnson had bothered to support the Wembley Lionesses, his spokesman said the public “will judge the government by the support it has given to women’s football.”

“This is a government that strongly supports and invests in women’s games,” they added. “The Prime Minister has supported the team throughout and is watching the game with his family at home.”

Some believe Johnson may have avoided public speaking after he was busted while attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Appreciation Service in June, and feared a similar treatment to George Osborne, who was booed at the Olympic Stadium in 2012.

Asked if the Lionesses had treated Johnson with disdain, his rep said no.

They left the door open for the women’s team to line up for the female lead, stating that Johnson wants to “see the team get the recognition they rightfully deserve for their historic victory.” However, they said it was “a matter for an independent honors committee”.

Downing Street said there were “no plans” to create an additional day off to commemorate this achievement.

But the massive venues will be renamed after the 23 players who led England to victory, either in their hometowns or the places that shaped their football careers.

Schools will also be encouraged to offer football to girls “as a standard,” which No. 10 said “doesn’t happen everywhere,” adding that “significant amounts” have already been invested in women’s sports and sports in general.