Internet gambling and sports betting helped Borgata have its best month ever for an Atlantic City casino in July.

Borgata, the city’s top-performing casino, has won more than $124 million from in-person casino gambling, Internet gambling and sports betting, according to figures released Tuesday by New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement. Online and sports betting money is split with partners, so the casino doesn’t keep it all.

The Borgata, along with four other Atlantic City casinos, won less from individual gamblers in July 2022 than in July 2019, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Borgata president Travis Lunn attributed the record-setting month to “incredibly strong numbers across the board with record slots performance.”

“When you look at the health of Atlantic City as a whole, it shows that people are visiting and enjoying the activities they love,” he said. “I believe our industry is a sign and recognition of reinvestment in Atlantic City.”

Borgata also had the previous best month for an Atlantic City casino in September 2021, when the casino and its partners won nearly $112 million, according to the state Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Because of differences in the way states report gambling revenue, it is difficult to compare Borgata’s performance to casinos elsewhere in the US.

The American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, does not track revenue at the individual property level. And Nevada, the nation’s casino capital, doesn’t report revenue from individual casinos, combined with the totals it publishes.

Borgata’s July total was nearly double the amount won by any Pennsylvania casino in a single month. That record, $65.5 million, was set in April 2022 by Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pennsylvania, said Doug Harbach, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. That figure also includes sports betting and internet gambling revenue.

Lloyd D. of Stockton University studying Atlantic City. Jane Bokunevich, director of the Levenson Institute gambling industryBorgata’s record-setting performance “is a positive indicator of the overall strength of the casino industry in Atlantic City.”

“That Borgata achieved this performance in a month in which the property’s brick-and-mortar gaming revenue did not exceed 2019 levels, underscoring the importance of new internet gaming and sports betting products to the property’s overall revenue stream,” she said. “The diversification of the gambling product in recent years has contributed to the property’s ability to remain competitive in local and regional markets.”

Lunn said online betting “is and will continue to be an important aspect of our business.”