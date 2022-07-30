New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Despite a campaign promise not to add “another foot of wall…” in my administration, President Biden will build a section of the border wall in Yuma, Arizona – an Arizona lawmaker said the White House has tried to show him concern about the opening. The border they originally created.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. told “Hannity” on Friday that Biden was engaging in midterm election “tokenism” by adding a couple of hundred feet and perhaps claiming he was doing something about the border crisis.

“The Morelos Dam gets a lot of traffic, but for them it’s a symbol of an election year. That’s all,” he said, referring to the structure not far from Los Algondones, near Baja, where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. .

However, Biggs predicted that if a wall were built near the dam, many of the estimated 1,000 illegal immigrants per day would flood into the Yuma and enter the Cocopa Indian Reservation.

“So you can close the Morelos Dam. You can block maybe 100 or so [migrants] per day. And then people are going to land on the Cocopa Reservation. So they won’t really accomplish much.”

Biden and Democrats will use the “token” construction as an attempt to claim they are serious about the illegal immigration crisis, the Gilbert lawmaker reiterated.

As host Sean Hannity pointed out, however, the White House has yet to adopt that tactic, instead fighting reporters over interpretations, with spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre saying in response to a question from Fox’s Peter Doocy that Biden is not “finishing the wall” but “cleaning up his mess.” ” — when Ducey pointed to Biden’s above pledge.

Hannity also noted that a Biden spokesman once demanded Mexican currency to denounce Donald Trump as a xenophobe over the project:

“Where are the pesos for your bigoted wall?” She once tweeted at the then President Trump.