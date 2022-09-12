New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sheriffs dealing with the crisis along the southern border have targeted Washington DC for declaring a state of emergency on fewer people than migrants bussed to the sanctuary city through Texas and Arizona — and there are claims the buses have changed DC. A “frontier town.”

“They haven’t seen anything. They’re not a border town. They don’t know what a border town is,” Goliad County, Texas, Sheriff Roy Boyd told Fox News Digital.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency on Thursday over the migrant buses that have been coming to DC from Texas and Arizona since April. The measure allows the city to create an Office of Immigrant Services to provide housing, health care, transportation and other services to immigrants.

“We’re putting a framework in place that will allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” Bowser said Thursday. “This includes a program that meets all buses, and because so many people move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcoming process that allows people to get to their final destination.”

As Texas sends thousands of immigrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond

She is one of several liberal mayors and officials of self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities” who have sounded the alarm over the influx of migrants — representing only a fraction of those encountered at the border. “In many ways, the governors of Texas and Arizona have turned us into a border town,” a DC council member prompted pushback when she declared.

Texas has sent fewer than 10,000 migrants to Washington DC since April, but the Border Patrol has encountered more than two million migrants so far this fiscal year, with monthly encounters regularly hitting the 200,000 mark. Sheriffs and border officials who have been dealing with the crisis since President Biden took office have reacted with surprise to the sounds coming from the cities.

“I think it’s all a bunch of political grandstanding that they can use for whatever they think they’re trying to get themselves some attention and squeeze some money from the federal government or somewhere else,” Boyd said. “If they want to see what that looks like. They can come here for us. This is being pushed on us by the federal government and their policies and their lack of enforcement.”

Boyd is one of many sheriffs and border officials who believe they’re getting a taste of what they’ve experienced every day since the crisis in D.C. and New York began.

“They say, ‘Welcome to our world,'” Jonathan Thompson, executive director and CEO of the National Sheriffs Association, told Fox News Digital. “Welcome to the daily problems we face, and you ignore and you want to blame someone else.”

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on the buses of migrants from Texas and Arizona

“Sheriffs on the border right now live like this every day,” retired Texas Sheriff Clint McDonald, executive director of the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition, told Fox News Digital. “And they’re criticized for asking for help doing what they’re doing. And now the major cities are starting to feel this pressure, it looks like a completely different scenario for them than the people who live it. Every day.”

He noted previous cases where sheriffs had encountered 10,000 immigrants and “not one of the federal people came forward to help with that.”

“So we have no sympathy for these people,” he said.

Both sheriffs’ groups described those based on that border as overwhelmed and exhausted from months of encounters with more than 150,000 — and the knock on effects of the crisis.

“They’re overwhelmed,” Thompson said. “They’re trying to bring in dead bodies found in the desert and remains of illegal aliens. They’re overwhelmed in their communities with a lack of human services. They’re overwhelmed with the crime response. And they’re just overwhelmed. The sheer volume of things that help people care.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more immigrants leave for Chicago

“They’re upset about what’s going on,” McDonald said. “And this is what’s happening to our people every day. So the whole situation upsets the border area and we’re trying to live day to day — then they receive some of these people in their communities and they’re screaming for help when our border sheriffs don’t get any help.

Boyd said he supports Abbott’s move to bring the border crisis — which he says has been ignored by liberal media outlets — back into the spotlight.

“This is an excellent move by Governor Abbott to ensure that the word begins to spread through channels that have previously ignored the issue.,” He he said.

Thompson urged DC to stop blaming border states and focus on the Biden administration.

“Finally now we have cities and communities that are suffering real pain, real pain, and they want to blame somebody else. Well, they have to pick up the phone and dial. [The White House]. Talk to the president…whose policy is whose policy and that will lead to an upheaval.”

McDonald told Fox News Digital that it’s not just Republican sheriffs who are upset by the crisis, but Democrats as well.

He said people across the border have realized that it’s not a red issue, it’s not a blue issue, it’s a red, white and blue issue. “And it’s time for America to take care of Americans. And right now, we’re not doing that.”