A Border Patrol search trauma and rescue team rescued five migrants as they struggled to cross a treacherous section of the Rio Grande recently.

Video released by Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens shows the migrants frantically treading water as Border Patrol agents jump from the back of a jet ski to help them to safety.

It is the latest example of the dangerous conditions migrants face when trying to cross the southern border, including extreme heat, dangerous terrain and rough water.

Last week, 13 migrants died while trying to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. Dozens of other migrants were apprehended on both the US and Mexican sides of the border as authorities tried to recover the dead.

“Recent and continued rains have made the Rio Grande’s currents more dangerous, and more rain is forecast in the coming weeks,” Owens said last week. “Despite these adverse conditions, the US Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to make over 100+, 200+ crossings across the Rio Grande every day.”

In June, 53 migrants died in San Antonio when a tractor trailer became stuck.

Nearly 240,000 migrant encounters took place at the border in May, a record high.

The Border Patrol saw 199,976 migrant encounters in July, a slight decrease from 207,416 encounters in June.