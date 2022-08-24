New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Border Patrol agents in one sector of the southern border have caught hundreds of illegal immigrants posing as unaccompanied children to enter the United States.

The El Paso sector, which has been improving its technology and processing capabilities to identify cross-border arrivals, recently released that it identified 10 adults as minors among hundreds of encounters this fiscal year.

In one case, three adults, one adult and nine unaccompanied minors aged between 21 and 22 were confronted. Their identities were revealed when they tried to use forged documents at the El Paso Sector Processing Center.

Separately, agents last week found three men, ages 18, 25 and 26, who were part of a group of nine immigrants who entered the US, who found discrepancies between their narrative of being minors and their documents.

Adult immigrants may still be deported in many cases under Title 42 public health protections enacted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, unaccompanied minors are exempt and are placed in the custody of Health and Human Services (HHS) and transported to the US to be reunited with sponsors or relatives already in the country.

Immigrants sometimes present fake documentation so they can claim to be someone else or a different age. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses biometrics and other databases to identify those entering custody — but that’s not always easy to do if the immigrant hasn’t encountered them before.

“Transnational criminal organizations exploit migrants by persuading them to pose as minors,” El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez said in a statement. “Identity fraud is a common tactic used by TCOs to take advantage of migrants who are unaware of the legal consequences of their actions when they attempt to deceive authorities.”

Adults who falsely claim to be UACs face charges of making false statements to federal agents and conspiracy to defraud the United States — as well as charges of illegal entry, CBP said in a release.

The El Paso sector has identified more than 665 child impersonators so far this fiscal year, officials said.

It comes amid a broad migrant surge at the border, now into its second year. Nearly 200,000 migrant encounters have taken place every month for the past five months, with more than two million encounters this fiscal year alone.