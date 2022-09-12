New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

US Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly $12 million worth of methamphetamine at the Del Rio Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas.

The bust last week was the largest meth seizure in the border port’s history.

Agents discovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of meth in a tractor-trailer on Sept. 5. The drugs have an estimated street value of $11.9 million, CBP said in a press release.

“This is a large seizure of methamphetamine, it is [the] largest in the port’s history and reflects our officers’ strong commitment to the CBP border security mission and effective use of their technology, training and experience,” Port Director Liliana Flores said in the release.

The seizure occurred on the Del Rio International Bridge after an agent opted to conduct a secondary search of a tractor-trailer carrying the shipment. Diesel tank reservoir container.

A canine and non-intrusive inspection system were used to detect the drugs, the agency said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the drug seizure, CBP said.