New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Border Patrol agents rescued a four-month-old and an 18-month-old child abandoned in the sweltering heat of the Arizona desert on Thursday — an incident used to highlight the brutality and “heartlessness” of human smugglers.

Yesterday smugglers left an infant and a toddler to die in the Sonoran Desert,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin said in a statement. “This is brutal. And it’s stomach-churning.”

Madeline praised the agents for their quick response and said the four-month-old baby was unresponsive when agents approached the child.

“Agents found the baby unresponsive; thankfully, we were able to revive her and prevent tragedy,” he said. “The heartlessness of smugglers cannot be underestimated.”

Border agents rescue migrants stuck in canal, ‘firemen carry’ injured teenager miles down mountain

The rescue marks the latest horrific example of children being abandoned at the border by human smugglers. Unaccompanied children rescued by the Border Patrol are usually processed in the United States under the care of Health and Human Services. From there, they are transported across the country and reunited with a sponsor or parent if one is already in the country.

The practice of abandoning minors was highlighted last year in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, after smugglers tossed 5-year-old and 3-year-old sisters over a barrier and threw items after them.

Shocking Video of Sisters Throwing Criticism of Biden Immigration Policy on Border Wall

Border Patrol agents regularly rescue migrants, adults and children, who may be lost or abandoned in dangerous situations along certain areas of the border. On Thursday, agents in Texas rescued two lost migrant women suffering from severe dehydration. Agents in the San Diego sector also rescued two adults, one of whom was unable to walk and had been abandoned by the smugglers.

It’s one of the tasks facing agents dealing with a steady flood of immigrants into the U.S., which so far this fiscal year has had no more than 2 million immigrant encounters, already surpassing the historic 1.7 million encountered last fiscal year.

The Biden administration has sought to expand legal asylum pathways and address the root causes of poverty, corruption and climate change in Central America. Republicans and some border officials have blamed the administration’s rollback of Trump-era border security and internal enforcement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The National Border Patrol Council blamed the administration for the situation involving the two abandoned children — and also said the parents should face consequences.

“The Biden admin cannot avoid the blame for what they are doing to our country and the human suffering they are causing to the people they encourage to break our laws,” the union tweeted. “Parents of babies and toddlers left in the care of cartels should be prosecuted for child abuse.”