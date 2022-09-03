Border Patrol reports that eight migrants have been found dead in the Rio Grande.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens of people tried to cross a dangerous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and Mexico made the discovery Thursday, responding to a message from a large group of people crossing the river after days of heavy rains that led to particularly fast currents. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two more, according to a CBP statement.

The agency said American crews rescued 37 people from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican authorities took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue to search for possible victims, CBP said.

National Talk of “invasion” is moving from the fringes to the mainstream of the GOP’s immigration message.

The CPB did not say which country or countries the migrants were from and did not provide any additional information about the rescue or search. Local agencies in Texas that were involved did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The Del Rio Border Patrol sector, which includes Eagle Pass, is fast becoming the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. In July, agents stopped migrants in the sector nearly 50,000 times, with the Rio Grande Valley in second place with around 35,000.

The area attracts migrants from dozens of countries, many of them in families with small children. About 6 out of 10 stops in the Del Rio sector in July were migrants from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua.

This sector, which stretches 245 miles (395 kilometers) along the Rio Grande, was especially dangerous because river currents can be deceptively fast and change quickly. Swimming across the river can be challenging even for experienced swimmers.

In a press release issued last month, CPB said it found the bodies of more than 200 dead migrants in the sector between October and July.

Polls by the UN International Organization for Migration and others point to a rise in deaths as the number of attempts to cross the border has skyrocketed. Over the past three decades, thousands of people have died trying to enter the United States from Mexico, often from dehydration or drowning.

In June, 53 migrants were found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer on a country road in San Antonio in the deadliest tragedy ever, claiming the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico.