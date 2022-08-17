New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate previously locked by members of the Texas National Guard to allow more illegal immigrants deeper into the United States.

Fox News guard members closed and locked a gate on private property that had previously been opened to deny entry to immigrants who had crossed illegally and hoped to be allowed into the US.

Illegal immigrants stand outside the gate waiting to be let in as the Texas National Guard watches.

Moments later, Border Patrol agents showed up with a key and opened the door, allowing the migrants to enter and be processed into the US immigration system.

The incident demonstrates a stark contrast in approach between Texas officials and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Under Governor Greg Abbott, Texas has increased law enforcement to the border under Operation Lone Star. With Texas focused on preventing immigrants from entering the U.S., illegal immigrants who have recently crossed the border are now being turned back and its own border wall is being built.

Border Patrol agents, meanwhile, focused on processing immigrants into the interior.

While some are still returned under the ongoing Title 42 public health order, most immigrants are released into the US pending their immigration hearings, which can take years. Of the 199,976 encounters in July, only 74,5763 resulted in Title 42 expulsions.

Some agents expressed their anger at being forced to process those who entered the United States illegally.

“I know the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with US Customs and Border Protection, but that’s the reality, and we’ll see what we can do within that framework,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told frustrated agents in January.

Republicans have targeted the Biden administration for restoring “catch-and-release” policies, including ending the Trump-era “remain in Mexico” policy that kept migrants in Mexico without releasing them into the US.

The Biden administration has focused on addressing the “root causes” of migration, such as violence, poverty and climate change. It also vowed to restore legal asylum channels it says have been scrapped under the Trump administration.

Abbott allowed some of the migrants who successfully entered the US into Texas to go to Washington DC and New York City — cities whose mayors protested sending their numbers and appealed for federal aid. Criticizing Abbott. It is estimated that around 10,000 migrants have been sent to the two cities so far.