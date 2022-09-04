off
Former ICE director slams Biden’s immigration policy as ‘inhumane’

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan Says He’s Never Seen Immigration Numbers Like This ‘In My Career’

The U.S. Border Patrol is warning immigrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally not to do so amid record-high temperatures and extreme weather, which has recently led to at least nine deaths.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio Sector issued a “very important warning” for those wanting to cross the US-Mexico border because the passage through the Rio Grande has become “more dangerous.”

The warning came as hundreds of people were crossing the Del Rio sector, he said.

  • A migrant crossing the Rio Grande
    A migrant sits on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, on the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Immigrants sitting next to a CBP truck
    US Border Patrol and National Guard troops apprehend migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

“Recent and continued rains have made the Rio Grande’s currents more dangerous, and more rain is forecast in the coming weeks,” Owens said. “Despite these adverse conditions, the US Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to make over 100+, 200+ crossings across the Rio Grande every day.”

Nine migrants were found dead at the Texas border, 53 were caught trying to cross the Rio Grande

Recent weather patterns have led to at least nine deaths, and the Border Patrol is asking migrants to refrain from crossing “to avoid further loss of life.”

On Saturday, CBP said a ninth person had died after a large group of migrants tried to cross the Rio Grande earlier in the week. The announcement came after the bodies of eight migrants were found. Six were found by CBP agents and two by Mexican authorities.

Biden administration quietly approves construction of US-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona

  • A photo of migrants who have just crossed the border
    Immigrants rest after crossing the Rio Grande River while waiting to be apprehended by Border Patrol agents on June 30, 2022 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Queue of vehicles
    A pedestrian walks past a line of cars after the Del Rio Port of Entry reopened on September 25, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. (via Paul Retje/AFP Getty Images)

53 migrants were apprehended by US authorities, including 37 migrants who were rescued from the water by Border Patrol agents. Mexican authorities arrested 39 people during the incident.

In August, CBP said its agents had found the bodies of more than 200 migrants in the Del Rio sector this fiscal year.

  • Immigrants board a bus bound for Washington, DC
    Venezuelan migrants board a bus in Del Rio, Texas, on August 2, 2022, in view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (via Stephanie Reynolds/AFP Getty Images)

  • An immigrant bus arrives in Washington, DC
    Venezuelan migrants board a bus in Del Rio, Texas, on August 2, 2022, in view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (via Stephanie Reynolds/AFP Getty Images)

  • Photo of a police officer directing a migrant bus
    NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: Port Authority police officers wait for buses to arrive from Texas to New York City on August 29, 2022. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • A bus carrying immigrants from Texas to New York
    A bus carrying passengers from Texas arrives at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City on August 25, 2022. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images)

Overall, crossing the US-Mexico border is putting pressure on American immigration enforcement. CBP said it conducts more than 200,000 encounters each month and that more than 500,000 immigrants have fallen through immigration enforcement efforts this fiscal year.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.