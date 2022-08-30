New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Under oath by Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, President Biden said the border policies would have “no consequences” for illegal immigrants entering the US and were responsible for the unprecedented surge at the border and the release of hundreds of thousands into the country.

Fox News Digital first obtained the video of Ortiz’s claims, which came during a recorded deposition from July 28 as part of discovery in Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and other border agencies.

Ortiz, who has more than 31 years of experience in law enforcement, told attorneys representing Florida that he believes immigration at the southern border will increase at an exponential rate because there are no “consequences” to stem the tide of migrants. US

“In my experience, we’ve seen escalation when there were no consequences,” Ortiz said during the deposition.

“So, if the immigrant population believes they’re going to … there’s no consequences, more of them will come to the border. Is that what you’re saying?” asked the lawyer.

Ortiz responded: “If the immigrant population is told that they are likely to be released, yes, you can see an increase.”

“So, it grows at an exponential rate. Is that what’s implied here?” Continued counsel.

“Well, I think it will increase, yes,” Ortiz responded.

Additionally, the attorney pressed Ortiz, asking, “Does this document indicate that since the election of President Biden, aliens who enter the United States illegally have realized that they can enter and remain in the United States?”

“Yes,” he told the lawyers while under oath.

Leaked ice dock shows ‘alternatives to detention’ program has ‘little value’ but ‘significant cost’

A spring 2021 memo revealing Biden’s immigration policies, a “document” the plaintiffs’ attorney suggested, has, in part, fueled the surge in immigration at the border.

A DHS document, which Moody shared exclusively with Fox News Digital in April, lists “perceptions of unfavorable US immigration policies” as one of the reasons migrants give for coming to the border. Other reasons include pursuing economic and educational opportunities.

Moody’s lawsuit cites the Biden administration’s November 2021 “Alternatives to Detention” document as well as the spring memo, a US Customs and Border Protection memo outlining the Biden administration’s enforcement program for immigrants coming across the southern border.

Florida AG Moody releases internal DHS document she says contradicts Mayorkas’ testimony on border crisis

Moody’s lawsuit accuses Biden-led agencies of failing to follow an established federal law, the Immigration and Nationality Act, which requires authorities to detain illegal aliens at the border until they can be returned to their country of citizenship.

In particular, the Alternatives to Detention program created by Congress in 2004, which saw enrollments double under the Biden administration compared to previous administrations, uses a variety of case management and technology to monitor 5% of illegal immigrants. A “non-detainer docket,” means that while they are in the country illegally, they are not in ICE custody. Tracking includes GPS monitoring via ankle bracelets, phone check-ins and smartphone apps.

However, the program was not particularly effective by critics, as many of the migrants eventually absconded and disappeared into the interior of the country.

A Trump-era review by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) concluded that it was “of little value” and a “significant expense,” and that many illegal immigrants ultimately enrolled in the program for their entire immigration proceedings. Flee into the country.

Additionally, a joint Border Patrol and ICE memo circulated on July 18 by Fox News Digital replaces and expands the original November 2021 memo to include illegal immigrants traveling as part of a family unit or unaccompanied adults from certain countries. Complete processing and then must report to the ICE facility within a time frame.

The memo said the program should be “used sparingly” only when justified by an “immediate humanitarian reason” or to “address overcrowding.”

Mayorkas claims southern border ‘is secure’ as historic migration crisis rages

During the deposition, Ortiz testified that the southern border is currently in crisis and answered “yes” when asked if the border is “less safe for Americans and foreigners.”

Ortiz said he agreed with the plaintiffs’ attorney’s statement that an “unprecedented number” of immigrants entered the US illegally this year. There have been more than 2 million immigrant encounters with the Border Patrol so far this fiscal year, already surpassing the historic 1.7 million encountered last fiscal year.

Ortiz’s testimony came after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during an Aspen security forum that while the situation is a “historic challenge,” the border is “secure.”

A spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital: “As a matter of policy, US Customs and Border Protection generally does not comment on pending litigation.”

“After the Biden administration denied that they engaged in catch-and-release and were responsible for the historic surge at our southern border, Florida’s Border Patrol chief came to accept under oath,” Moody said. Fox News Digital.

“The Biden administration has caused a surge, made the border less secure and is violating the federal laws they are sworn to uphold. The Biden administration is putting hard-working Border Patrol agents in impossible and unbearable positions – risking their lives and safety, and I want to thank Chief Ortiz for testifying honestly in his deposition, said Moody.

The lawsuit, filed by Florida, is set for trial in January 2023 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.