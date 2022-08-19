New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Border Patrol agents arrested an illegal immigrant with multiple prior convictions, including raping a child under the age of four — and arrested a child sex offender trying to enter the United States.

Agents in Yuma, Arizona, arrested 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza, a Mexican national, on Tuesday. Chief Patrol Agent Chris Klemm said Mendoza was charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana for sale, having sexual contact with a child three years of age or younger and intentional cruelty to a child.

The incident marks the latest example of criminal illegal immigrants trying to cross the southern border into the United States — where agents have long been overwhelmed by the historic influx of immigrants who have held the border at crisis levels. the year

So far this fiscal year the Border Patrol has arrested 9,381 criminal immigrants, more than two million of whom entered the U.S. — not including the 500,000 who successfully eluded agents.

Among those faced were 283 convictions for sex crimes, for a total of 488 in FY 2021 and 156 in FY 2020.

Earlier this month agents in Texas arrested four sex offenders — including a Guatemalan national who was previously arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Mexican illegal immigrant convicted of possession of child pornography

Agents picked up a Salvadoran national convicted in 2016 of indecency with a child in Houston, a crime for which he was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Agents in Brownsville, Texas have arrested a 32-year-old Mexican national who was previously convicted of child cruelty and transmission of child pornography in Florida. Authorities last week arrested a Mexican illegal alien in South Carolina who had a prior arrest for sexually abusing a child under the age of 11.

ICE recently announced that a Mexican illegal immigrant He entered the US earlier this year and was convicted of possessing child pornography.

CHRISTIAN MUNOZ DE LA ROSA He agreed Part of a group of illegal immigrants captured near Carrizo Springs, Texas in June. When he was picked up, officers searched his phones and found illegal images.

There were 116 pictures of children on the phone, some of them as young as 3 years old.

The Biden administration has focused on the root causes of migration and has maintained that the border is secure, although FBI Director Christopher Wray recently testified that the border presents “significant security concerns.”

“I went to the port of entry not too long ago [Customs and Border Protection] The officers are walking me through it, so I can see firsthand what they’re up against, and all I can say is, boy, they’re very challenged, and I appreciate their grit and determination to get the job done, but it’s scary,” he told lawmakers.