US Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 100 migrants in California on Tuesday morning.

According to a Border Patrol press release, agents from the San Diego Sector apprehended the group of immigrants at 2 a.m. about half a mile east of Border Field State Park in San Diego.

Officials said the group of migrants included nationals from Africa, Asia and South America.

The migrant group consisted of 79 adults, 18 family members, and 3 unaccompanied minors. According to the CPB, they come from the following countries:

Somalia (37)

India (17)

Cameroon (8)

Senegal (7)

Mauritania (7)

Afghanistan (6)

Ethiopia (6)

Pakistan (4)

Burkina Faso (3)

Brazil (3)

Guinea (1)

Tobago (1)

Most of the individuals were non-Spanish speakers, who needed resources for translation support, officials said, adding that all immigrants were medically evaluated.

Border Patrol officials say 44,444 of the 145,618 immigrants apprehended in the 2022 fiscal year came from countries other than Mexico.