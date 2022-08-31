New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s assertion that illegal immigrants aren’t just walking across the southern border has sparked anger and consternation from Border Patrol agents — who see hundreds of immigrants flooding across the border every day.

“How can this administration be?” an agent told Fox News. “I think this is a new level.”

Jean-Pierre was asked Monday why immigrants are allowed to enter the US illegally without being vaccinated for COVID-19, but an unvaccinated foreign national traveling on a plane is not.

“Someone is coming on a plane that’s not vaccinated. You say that’s not fair. Someone goes into Texas or Arizona that’s not vaccinated and they’re allowed to stay? Why?” Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Ducey asked White House Press Briefing .

The White House claimed the people were not illegally ‘walking’ across the border, but the footage shows the opposite

“But that’s how it works,” Jean-Pierre said.

“That’s what’s happening,” Ducey said. “I know it’s not what you want. But it’s happening.”

“But it’s not – it’s not like someone walked in,” Jean-Pierre responded.

Jean-Pierre outlined what the administration has done in terms of the border, including more DHS funding and cooperation with other countries — in contrast to what she said was the previous administration’s focus on building a wall.

“It’s not easy. It’s not just people walking across the border,” she said. “We have a plan.”

Border Patrol agents are on the front lines with migrants coming through the border. Immigrants who encounter border patrol are usually processed and often released into the US within hours of apprehension. Meanwhile, more than half a million illegal immigrants have evaded border patrol this fiscal year alone.

The agents were taken aback by these comments.

“There’s only two reasons why she would say that and that’s either she’s too dumb or she’s lying and thinks America is too stupid for us to believe her,” an agent told Fox News Digital. “18 USC 1001 says it is a federal crime to knowingly make false statements to the US government. It’s too bad the government isn’t held to the same standard as citizens. [Jean-Pierre] Not dumb, just a liar.”

Several agents who spoke to Fox weren’t sure if the comments were just what they thought they were ignorant of or a deliberate lie.

“She is completely unaware of the authenticity of all the footage that has been documented or continues [Homeland Security Secretary] Mayorcas is a delusional liar!” said another agent. “This administration must believe that the American people are as stupid as their mainstream media counterparts!”

Karin Jean-Pierre slams anyone at the border for denying ‘walks over’: ‘Can we get a fact-check on this?’

“Wow,” said another. “It amazes me how so many people in government are completely innocent.”

Others noted the White House’s general reluctance to visit the border — President Biden has not visited the border, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ last visit is summer 2021.

“There is [Jean-Pierre] Ever visited an actual border to see for yourself what’s going on? No,” said an agent.

The agents’ comments came a day after the National Border Patrol Council accused the Brandon Judd administration of sidestepping the issue and show the White House is ignoring the border crisis.

“They don’t care about it Hundreds of thousands of people The cartels create opportunities because of these illegal immigrants who are dying of drug overdoses and crossing the borders illegally. I don’t care what is happening now. They know it won’t hurt them. So they’re going to continue to lie to the American people,” he said.

The controversy came as the border came close to another 200,000 migrant encounters in July, the fifth consecutive month that numbers have reached or surpassed the 200,000 mark.

Brandon Judd: Karin is lying about the Jean-Pierre border and knows the media won’t cover what’s really going on

There have been more than two million migrant encounters so far this fiscal year, surpassing the record 1.7 million hit in fiscal year 2021. Some were brought back by Title 42 public health restrictions — which the White House is seeking to repeal — and many are currently being released in the US

The Biden administration has come under fire for its “root cause” strategy, which sees poverty and violence as drivers of migration in Central America. Republicans instead blame the administration for fueling the crisis with Trump-era border policies such as the wall and the “remain-in-Mexico” program, as well as easing internal enforcement.

The Biden administration has noted its moves to reduce asylum times and a recent anti-smuggling campaign. But it has repeatedly said its approach is a long-term strategy and will not lead to short-term results — a claim Jean-Pierre repeated on Monday.

“We have a plan. It’s not like turning on the lights. Okay?” she said. “It’s going to take a process. We’re fixing a broken system that was virtually left over from the last administration.”

Fox News’ Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.