Border Patrol agents in one sector of the heavily populated southern border arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders — this week.

In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the arrest of 21 gang members, two sex offenders and three illegal aliens on prior felony charges including robbery and battery.

August On the 27th agents in the Rio Grande Valley identified a Salvadoran Tango Blast gang member previously convicted of aggravated robbery in the US among a group of five illegal immigrants in Roma. A day later, agents arrested a Salvadoran 18th Street gang member on a prior conviction for aggravated manslaughter.

On Monday, agents in Brownsville arrested a Mexican national convicted this year and sentenced to two years in prison for indecent and sexual contact with a child. It is not clear how he was released.

Mexicans charged with illegally killing North Carolina sheriff’s deputy in US: Ice

That same day, agents near Sarita, Texas, stopped a Guatemalan national who had an outstanding warrant for child molestation in Houston.

Agents this week located a Sureno gang member charged with battery and immigration offenses, as well as a Paisas gang member with a prior conviction for evading arrest. Separately, CBP said agents arrested 20 gang members associated with the 18th Street and MS-13 gangs.

Border Patrol agents deal with the huge number of immigrants who touch the border each month. There were nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July, and more than two million encounters so far in the 2022 fiscal year — a new record.

Meanwhile, more than 500,000 illegal immigrants have eluded the Border Patrol this fiscal year, raising concerns that criminals and gang members could be among those getting past agents. The Biden administration says the border is “secure,” something FBI Director Christopher Wray did not directly endorse when asked by lawmakers.

Ice Arrests Illegal Immigrant With Child Sex Offense, Multiple Deportations

So far this fiscal year, agents have stopped 627 gang members, compared to 348 in FY 2021 and 363 in FY 2020. Meanwhile, the Border Patrol stopped 9,381 criminal immigrants, up from 10,763 last fiscal year and 2,438 in the FY.

On Friday, Fox News Digital confirmed that two Mexican nationals accused of killing a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy were in the country illegally, but it was not known when they entered the US.

Separately, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced last week the arrest of a Mexican illegal immigrant with prior convictions for child molestation and multiple deportations.

Last month, CBP agents described how they arrested multiple sex offenders, including a Guatemalan national previously arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member, a person with a criminal record and a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child. and knowledge of the Mexican.