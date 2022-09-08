New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Border officials in Texas seized the largest shipment of methamphetamine, worth $11.9 million, at a port of entry, the largest ever at that port.

US Customs and Border Protection officers were on the Del Rio International Bridge Monday when one sent a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers to the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor for secondary inspection.

A K-9 searched the vehicle and found 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine, CBP said. The load was worth about $12 million.

“This large seizure of methamphetamine is the largest in the Port’s history and reflects our officers’ strong commitment to the CBP border security mission and the effective use of their technology, training and experience,” said Liliana Flores. Director of Del Rio Port of Entry.

Medicines taken. Authorities did not say whether the driver has been arrested.

On the same day as the seizure, CBP officers at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona on Monday seized 102,000 fentanyl pills and 14 pounds of fentanyl powder at the port of entry in Arizona.

The fentanyl pills, along with .31 pounds of cocaine, were hidden in a large ice chest, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Fox News’ Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.