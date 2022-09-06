New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Customs and Border Protection officials on Saturday seized more than 200,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle at the Port of Nogales, Arizona.

About 47,000 of those pills are rainbow-colored pills, which federal officials warn is a new trend driving young people to the deadly drug.

fentanyl, A potent opioid 50 times stronger than heroin, it caused 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC.

Port Director Michael Humphreys said border officials found 186,000 blue fentanyl pills and 6.5 pounds of meth in the vehicle.

Fentanyl is mainly brought about across the southern border Two major drug trafficking organizations are the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The new brightly-colored fentanyl — which comes in pills, powder and blocks that look like sidewalk chalk — is no more potent than the traditional form, but more attractive to youth, the DEA says.

The DEA has already seized dark-colored fentanyl in 18 states last month.

Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona 625,000 fentanyl pills were seized According to Humphreys, in five recent inspections, 12,000 of them were rainbow colored.

