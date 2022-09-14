New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Border officials have dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims that the border is “secure,” telling Fox News Digital that the flood of illegal immigrants into the country is a crisis that is worsening by the day.

Kamala Harris twice declared the US southern border “secure” in an interview Sunday, despite the fact that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants routinely enter the country each month.

“I don’t think the president and I need to do what we’re asking Congress to do, which is the first request we’ve made: Pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said on “Meet the Press.” Broadcast on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially in the last four years before we came in, and that needs to be fixed.”

The number of illegal immigrants entering the US since Biden took office has topped two million

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd countered Harris’ assertion that the border was secure, saying, “We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first time. Do you believe this border is secure?”

“We have a secure border that is a priority for any country, including ours and our administration,” Harris replied. “But given the decline over the past four years, we still have many issues to address. We also need to create a law and a plan for citizenship for millions of people who are here and willing to do what is legally necessary to get citizenship.”

“We don’t have that because people are playing politics in a state like this and in Congress,” she added, referring to Texas. “By the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship on an issue that was once a bipartisan issue, even in terms of Republican senators and presidents.”

Harris, who visited the Lone Star State last week for several events, has been tasked with solving the border crisis by President Biden shortly after taking office in 2021.

Meanwhile, with the number of migrants crossing the southern border this fiscal year surpassing the two million mark, breaking last year’s historic 1.7 million encounters, Border Patrol agents are dealing with an immigration crisis unprecedented in US history and one the Biden administration has so far failed to slow.

A Border Patrol agent told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the two million mark directly contradicts Harris’ claim.

“We’ve apprehended over 2 million aliens so far this year, which is a record, and the year isn’t over and we set a record for single-day apprehensions last week, which certainly doesn’t scream that our borders are secure,” the agent said.

“That’s 8,000 aliens a day. That’s what we caught, not what we didn’t see or escape,” the agent added.

Kamala Harris declared that ‘Border is secure’ as thousands of illegals come into us every day

“This quote is more than any of the old word salad responses that this vice president gives,” another border agent told Fox News Digital. “She might be more delusional [Karine Jean-Pierre]! The border has not been more secure in my 13 years since President Trump finally put his policies into effect. The root cause of this invasion is that this administration and the granting of unqualified citizenship will continue to invite more illegal aliens, terrorists and MS-13 gang members.”

“DHS is currently trying to find solutions because we cannot process the amount of encounters BP is having,” a senior Customs and Border Protection official told Fox News Digital. “Daily encounters are approaching 8,000 — some cases — which is an all-time record. The border is not secure. It’s getting worse.”

Officials told Fox News Digital in July that more than 500,000 trespassers have slipped past agents so far in FY22, but were detected by cameras or other sensors. There are about 55,000 so-called “gotaways” every month this fiscal year, and that doesn’t include the number of people who go undetected by technology.

The number is in addition to the 389,155 Gotaways known to be on FY21, which DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously testified about.

Video captures immigrants at Camo scaling Arizona Wall after Harris says border is secure

Still, the White House is trying to portray the border crisis as under control. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came under fire last month for saying people are not walking into the country illegally.

“That’s how it works,” she said.

Meanwhile, illegal immigrants dressed in full camouflage were caught by Fox News cameras being dropped off by human smugglers at the Arizona border wall on Tuesday.

Those who entered illegally are usually deported by ICE. However, the Biden administration has imposed restrictions on the agency, limiting them to focus on recent border crossers and national security and public safety threats.

That guidance has been blocked by a court injunction, but arrests and deportations have declined under the Biden administration. In FY21, ICE arrested 74,082 noncitizens and deported 59,011 people – down from 103,603 arrests and 185,884 removals in FY20 and 143,099 arrests and 267,258 deportations in FY19.