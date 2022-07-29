Boomer Esiason ripped former President Donald Trump for insulting 9/11 victims and hosting LIV Golf.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason ripped former President Donald Trump this week for hosting the LIV Golf Tour at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

LIV Golf is supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and many have protested because of that country’s human rights abuses and since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi Arabian nationals.

Trump National Golf Club is an hour’s drive from Bedminster World Trade Center.

“It’s the ultimate shame for the families who are sitting here, ‘What are we doing? We’re hosting the Saudi Arabian golf tournament with public investment funds from the Saudi Arabian government at Trump Bedminster, where these two buildings used to be?’ Is that what we’re doing here?” Esiason said on “Boomer and Geo,” the WFAN morning radio show he co-hosts.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has accused members of the royal family and the Saudi government of involvement in the murder.

Esiason wasn’t done with his criticism of Trump, the LIV Golf Tour and his own employer, WFAN, as the radio station ran commercials promoting the tour.

“The former president put this garbage out there and these guys are accepting this money,” Esiason said. “It’s a shame for all the people who died on 9/11 and how their families were affected. But it’s a shame for everyone. The people who died from 9/11 died because of all the toxic carcinogens they ingested while trying to clean up this place.

“These guys are out there playing music, making hundreds of millions of dollars from the Saudi Arabian government, and that’s what we’re doing? They can kiss my ass. I’m not watching,” Esiason added.