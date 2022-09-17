New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Thomas Morton, an Englishman who moved to Plymouth Colony in 1622, wasted no time in clashing with his straight-laced Pilgrim neighbors, leading a nearby village of fellow English outlaws and Algonquian Indians named Merrymount.

Dubbed the “Lord of Misrule” by Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford, Morton and his followers affixed horns to the top of an 80-foot maypole, around which they held a festival of dancing and drinking that was not sinful by Puritan standards.

After being expelled from the colonies and returned to England several times, Morton wrote the “New English Canon” in 1633 about his hardships at the pond, a book that drew harsh criticism of the Pilgrims and is considered the first banned book. A book in America.

Morton returned to the colonies 10 years later, but his fame preceded him, and Massachusetts leaders exiled him, eventually becoming Maine, because of “the ludicrous accusations Morton hurled at them in print,” writes University of Southern California history professor Peter Mancall. “The Trials of Thomas Morton.”

Although it has been nearly four centuries since Morton’s magnum opus was banned, the urge to censor has not disappeared in America and has exploded in K-12 schools in the 21st century.

The American Library Association reported that nearly 1,600 individual books were challenged or removed from libraries and schools in 2021, the highest number since the ALA began tracking bans three decades ago.

“There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of registered challenges,” Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, told Fox News Digital. “We are receiving multiple challenge reports on a daily basis while we were getting two or three reports a week.”

Much of the challenge in recent years has come from conservative parents who oppose LGBTQ content and topics that cover racial issues in a way they see as divisive.

Book bans come across the political spectrum.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” – Harper Lee’s 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that has been a staple of high school classrooms for decades – was recently ranked #7 on the ALA’s Most Banned Books of 2020 list.

The classic American novel was removed from a 9th-grade reading list earlier this year by a Seattle-area school board over its use of the N-word and what some community members consider an antiquated depiction of racial issues.

In other cases, book bans cut both ways. A school district in Texas temporarily removed 41 books from library shelves last month after community members challenged them. Challenged titles include books with LGBTQ themes, such as “All Boys Are Blue,” but also “Anne Frank Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” and the Bible.

“Whether you’re a liberal or a conservative, you have to understand that the ax goes both ways,” Will Creeley, legal director at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told Fox News Digital. “Teaching a generation of students to call the proverbial speech police if they encounter ideas they don’t agree with — no matter what your values ​​— sets us up for problems down the line.”

Some see this new facet of the culture war as a symptom of America’s one-size-fits-all education system, which forces parents to send their children to certain public schools for arbitrary reasons such as the zip code where they live. The educational values ​​they want.

Enacting school choice policies would allow parents to decide how taxpayer funds are spent on their children’s education, allowing families to pick and choose schools that align more closely with their values, said Neil McCluskey, director of libertarian Cato. The Institute’s Center for Academic Freedom.

“It fundamentally changes what education money does or how it’s allocated. Right now, people are taxed at the local, state and federal level and that money goes to public schools, so if you want to use that money, you have to use those schools. But it means that all the different people are being pushed into the same school, And that leads to conflicts,” McCluskey told Fox News Digital.

“Choice says: Let’s make the money follow the kids. The corollary to that is, let’s give teachers the autonomy to start different schools, run different schools.”

School choice is an umbrella term that refers to several vehicles for transferring power from state boards to parents. Vouchers allow parents to put public funding earmarked for their children’s education toward private school tuition. Education savings accounts go a step further, allowing families to use those funds for everything from tutoring to home curriculum.

“What that does is end conflict, at least end the need for conflict. Instead of saying you all have to fight to get hold of the brass ring, it says find the ring you want, find a stable school. Your values,” McCluskey said.

“Everyone should be doing this rather than putting everyone on the field to fight for control of the same school.”

Although fights over book bans are largely waged at the local and state level, First Lady Jill Biden responded to the issue last week.

“All books should be in the library. All books,” she told NBC News. “This is America. We don’t ban books.”

Former first lady Melania Trump had her own brush with challenges to books in 2017 when she sent a collection of 10 Dr. Seuss books to schools across the country for “National Read a Book Day.”

Liz Phipps, a school librarian at Cambridgeport Elementary School in Massachusetts, rejected Soiro’s books and returned them to Trump. Horn Book Blog She said her library doesn’t need them and that “Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are full of racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes.”

Fights over book bans range from a sliding scale, from librarians refusing books, to school districts pulling books challenged by parents, to state legislatures enacting policies banning certain titles outright.

Caldwell-Stone, head of the ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, said government-mandated censorship is the most relevant category.

“Any person, any parent, has the right and ability to raise concerns about a school assignment or a book,” she said.

“It’s a First Amendment right to petition a government agency, but we’re deeply concerned about elected officials, governing bodies governed by the First Amendment, censoring material based on their point of view or because they’re dealing with a controversial topic. They don’t always agree.”