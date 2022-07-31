Book ban spread

Efforts to ban books in the US over the past few years have grown from relatively isolated battles to a broader effort to address writing about sexual and racial identity. Alexandra Alter and Elizabeth Harris work in the publishing industry. I talked to them about what is behind this trend.
Claire: How did the book ban become so massive?
Alexandra: We’ve seen it go from a school or community issue to a really controversial political issue. Previously, parents could hear about a book because their child brought a copy home; now social media complaints about inappropriate material are going viral and this is leading to more complaints in schools and libraries across the country.
Elected officials are also turning book bans into another issue in the culture wars. Last fall, a Republican representative in Texas compiled a list of 850 books he thought were inappropriate for schooling, including books on sexuality, racism and American history. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned on the issue, arguing that parents, not schools, should control what their children read. Democrats also seized on the issue in congressional hearings on the rise in book bans.
And sometimes the arguments escalated into something more threatening. The Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of street fighting, appeared at a drag queen family story hour at a library in San Lorenzo, California.
Why do parents and conservatives want these bans?
Alexandra: For some parents, it is important to forbid children to read certain things. Others want to introduce their children to certain topics, such as LGBT rights or race.
Many people I’ve talked to say they don’t see the bans as racist or bigoted. They say the books contain certain content they don’t think is appropriate for children, and sometimes point to explicit passages. But the librarians we talk to say the most problematic books across the country are mostly about black, brown, or LGBT characters.
In Texas, residents are suing a library after a library employee removed books from shelves based on a list compiled by an elected official. Not all of them were children’s books; the list included “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “How to be Anti-Racist” by Ibram H. Kendy.
It’s hard to separate the surge in bans from other conservative attempts to use the government to limit expression, including what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. These are all movements that have crossed paths and sparked the debate about banning books.
Elizabeth: Book bans are now part of a larger political context, extreme polarization, heightened political tensions and the amplification of certain messages by the media—social or otherwise—that people consume.
Have there been any attempts to prevent you from standing out?
Elizabeth: In Virginia Beach, a local politician sued Barnes & Noble over two books: Gender Queer, a memoir by Maya Kobabe, and Judgment of Fog and Fury, a fantasy novel. This legislator wants Barnes & Noble to stop selling these books to minors. The suit will probably fail. But this is an escalation: the problem has gone from people believing their children shouldn’t read certain books to trying to prevent other people’s children from reading certain books.
I understand why some debates about reading in school are so bitter: By definition, teachers choose which books their children read and which they don’t, and parents may not always agree. Trying to pick up books from libraries seems different, doesn’t it?
Elizabeth: When people try to push a book out of the library, they decide for everyone that no one has access to a particular book. But librarians are trained to represent different points of view. For them, a matter of professional ethics is to make sure that one person’s or one group’s point of view does not dictate what everyone should read.
Elizabeth: Book bans can also be detrimental to children who identify with storylines in books that are banned in their communities. The child asks, “What is wrong with me?”
How are librarians reacting?
Alexandra: It’s heartbreaking for them. Librarians say they came to this area because of their love of reading and talking to people about books. Some have left their jobs; some were fired for refusing to remove the books. Others left after a flurry of insults on social media.
Texas librarian quit after 18 years due to online bullying. She left the state and took a job in technology.
What’s next?
Elizabeth: The movement won’t stop while we have midterms. And the school year will start just in time for the election season, so both can add fuel to the fire.
