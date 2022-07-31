Book ban spread

Have there been any attempts to prevent you from standing out?

Elizabeth: In Virginia Beach, a local politician sued Barnes & Noble over two books: Gender Queer, a memoir by Maya Kobabe, and Judgment of Fog and Fury, a fantasy novel. This legislator wants Barnes & Noble to stop selling these books to minors. The suit will probably fail. But this is an escalation: the problem has gone from people believing their children shouldn’t read certain books to trying to prevent other people’s children from reading certain books.

I understand why some debates about reading in school are so bitter: By definition, teachers choose which books their children read and which they don’t, and parents may not always agree. Trying to pick up books from libraries seems different, doesn’t it?

Elizabeth: When people try to push a book out of the library, they decide for everyone that no one has access to a particular book. But librarians are trained to represent different points of view. For them, a matter of professional ethics is to make sure that one person’s or one group’s point of view does not dictate what everyone should read.

Elizabeth: Book bans can also be detrimental to children who identify with storylines in books that are banned in their communities. The child asks, “What is wrong with me?”

How are librarians reacting?

Alexandra: It’s heartbreaking for them. Librarians say they came to this area because of their love of reading and talking to people about books. Some have left their jobs; some were fired for refusing to remove the books. Others left after a flurry of insults on social media.

Texas librarian quit after 18 years due to online bullying. She left the state and took a job in technology.