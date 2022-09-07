type here...
Bones of Crows, Title Broker at the 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival

By printveela editor

Vancouver International Film Festival to open with Indigenous Drama Crow bones – and added an international film award for emerging filmmakers, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The organizers also shared that the 41st edition will befull personal film festival”, which will include about 130 feature films and 100 short films. A small selection will be available for streaming in British Columbia.

The festival starts on September 29 Crow bonesdirected by mestizo director Marie Clements and ending with a South Korean crime story. BrokerHirokazu Kore-eda, on the last two days of the festival, October 8 and 9.

New this year is a competition series called Vanguard, which features eight narrative films directed by first and second directors.

The first list will feature titles from Australia, India and Mongolia competing for a $5,000 prize. VIFF also awards prizes of $15,000 for Best Canadian Film and Best Canadian Documentary, $3,000 for Best Emerging Canadian Director, and several Audience Awards.

Other titles destined for VIFF include noisy festival films TTriangle of Sorrows, WHALE, women talk as well as Brother.

