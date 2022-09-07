New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lana Wood has plenty of reasons to celebrate these days.

Famous actress Bond girl played by Plenty O’Toole 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever,” now starring in Flixwest’s “Dog Boy.” She plays Vera Summers, a Hollywood movie star on the brink of financial ruin. But a chance encounter with a Navajo cab driver (Jeff Yazzie) takes her life in a completely different direction.

“It touched so many parts of me,” the 76-year-old told Fox News Digital. “I identified with a lot of things that the character was going through or went away. Some moments were just me. It drew me in. It scared me. But it was great to do.”

“I remember when she said she was going to miss her house,” Wood reflected. “What did you do with your money when you were working all the time?” asked her. And she said, ‘I spent it. I thought money would always come,’ she said. And it didn’t happen. Then she came to the point of losing her home. That really resonated with me. Sometimes it’s a little sad. But what a wonderful experience.”

Summer woes hit close to home. In 2017, Wood was living in a motel with her daughter, Evan Taylor Maldonado, son-in-law, three grandchildren, and two dogs. As medical bills piled up, finances became tight and they couldn’t afford the rent on their California home, forcing them to move out.

A friend set up a GoFundMe that raised nearly $40,000 of its initial $10,000 goal.

But that same year, Evan Died from heart failure. She’s 42. Wood says support from concerned fans has kept her going.

“It meant the world to me, it really did,” Wood said. “I never expected people to help. I’m so grateful. They’ve got my heart. Lose. [my daughter] A wonderful injury for children. But I still take care of my grandchildren who live with me. They are always with me. We have a small house, our dogs and cats. We got each other. We argued about cooking and meals. One of the children is homeschooled and I am trying to understand algebra with him. But I am very satisfied.”

Wood also shared that he embraced her with open arms on set.

“[Eric Roberts] It’s amazing,” she said of the actor. “He’s very precise and wants to do things quickly and easily. But he is a very sweet and very giving actor. And he brings amazing cookies, which is always a plus.”

“Walking on set for the first time was scary and a little overwhelming,” Wood continued. “It was a small independent film with a huge crew. But it felt like coming home. I made friends with everyone. I got over my nerves.”

Wood admits there were times in the beginning when she wondered if she wanted to have a Hollywood career.

“After my daughter was born, I was still pretending, and I remember traveling back and forth worrying about her,” she explained. “People think that filmmaking is glamorous and easy. It’s not really. So many hours take you away. And when you’re done, you want to do something else. And I’ve become very disillusioned. . I’m not getting enough roles to sustain myself and my young daughter. I remember when I got away from acting and got a job behind the camera as a development director. I absolutely loved it. I always enjoy telling the right story. [on screen]. But there were times when I wanted to be on a beach somewhere studying marine biology.”

Fans still remember Wood as a Bond girl Seen with Sean Connery. She calls this role the honor of a lifetime.

“You can call me a Bond girl all you want,” laughed Wood. “They originally wanted me as Tiffany Case. But then, I got a call from my agent and he said, ‘You got the job, but there’s a problem — they want to know if you’ll play Plenty O’Toole. A small part and not the one you originally wanted.’ Will you do that?’ To be honest, I didn’t mind. I was thrilled to be a part of the film. I played her sweet and innocent, normal girl. And I loved it.”

But Wood had one regret — turning down an opportunity to appear alongside Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper in 1969’s “Easy Rider.” That role went to Karen Black.

“Dennis Hopper will never let me forget,” explains Wood. “He said, ‘We wrote it for you.’ They haven’t confirmed any hotel or motel stays. They haven’t planned anything. You’re going to be outdoors. You’re going to be driving — it’s a motorcycle film. We understand there are drugs on set.

“I remember he was making such a terrible noise. I thought, ‘Take me to MGM Studios.’ “

Wood is excited about her future. And her late sister, Natalie Wood, remains on her mind. In 2021, Wood wrote a book “Little Sister” was named after the star who passed away in 1981 at the age of 43.

Today, Wood is optimistic about her path to telling stories on screen.

“[‘Dog Boy’] Made with a lot of love,” she says. “Usually when a film wraps, everyone is blown away. But everyone here is very engaged and really worked hard to tell a great story. And it’s an interesting look into one’s life, a former celebrity finds out about himself… It’s a story of hope. There is hope out there and you never know who will come to the rescue.”

“Dog Boy” premieres on Flixwest on September 8.