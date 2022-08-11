New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Former White House National Security Advisor Amb. John Bolton told Fox News that the assassination plot against him by an Iranian operative and the continued threats from Iran to American citizens on American soil were “unprecedented” and an “act of war” and that the Biden administration was “signifying weakness” to Tehran. And to “end” negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal.

The Justice Department on Wednesday indicted Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for allegedly conspiring to assassinate Bolton, who served as former President Trump’s national security adviser until 2019.

US officials said the plot was planned in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, a respected Iranian leader and head of Iran’s Quds Force.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday, Bolton said he had been “aware” of conspiracies against him “for some time”.

The Iranian operation is accused of conspiring to kill John Bolton

In the spring of 2020, Bolton said the FBI contacted him with a “duty to warn.”

“I’ve been given several tasks to warn over time, and each one has become more intense,” Bolton said, adding that he went to a meeting at the FBI in late 2021 where officials briefed them on the latest information. Conspiracies were hatched against him.

Bolton told Fox News that he had requested US Secret Service protection, which he had under the Trump administration but was rescinded after his resignation.

The FBI granted the USSS’ request for protection in December 2021, and Bolton told Fox News that the protection is ongoing.

But Bolton said he’s not so much concerned about a personal plot against him as threats from Iran against all Americans.

“It’s not just me,” Bolton said. “The Regime in Tehran Targets Too Many Americans.”

“The objective here is to kill Americans and its former government officials on American soil,” Bolton explained. “This is a broad threat to private American citizens on American soil, and I think it’s unprecedented.”

He said: “You can call it an act of war and it tells you everything you need to know about the government in Tehran.”

The Justice Department, after indicting Poursafi this week, said it has a “solemn responsibility to protect our citizens from hostile governments that seek to injure or kill them.”

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said “This is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to retaliate against individuals on US soil, and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt each of these efforts.”

According to the Justice Department, Poursafi contacted a US resident he had met online and asked for pictures of the former national security adviser, saying they would be used for a book he was writing. The resident connected Poursafe to someone willing to take out $5,000-$10,000.

Poursaphy contacted another person via encrypted messaging applications and offered $250,000 to hire someone to “remove” Bolton, a sum that was eventually negotiated to $300,000. Poursafi also mentions another “job” in the future that will pay $1 million.

Poursafi guided the man on how to conduct the operation, using a small weapon that instructed the man to approach the former Trump administration adviser.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, through the defendant, attempted to carry out a brazen plot: to assassinate a former US official on US soil in retaliation for US actions,” US Attorney Matthew M. Graves of the District of Columbia said this week.

Meanwhile, Bolton blamed the Biden administration for negotiating with Tehran to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“To me, more important than the threats to individuals is the catastrophic strategic approach the administration is taking to restore and restore the 2015 nuclear deal,” Bolton said. “You have a government that won’t honor any of the commitments it makes—it will do whatever it deems necessary to acquire nuclear weapons.”

He said: “People are deluding themselves if they think that if we give enough concessions to Iran, they’ll have leverage to let us back into the nuclear deal – they’ll do what they want to do.”

In a desperate bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, will we capitulate to EU complacency?

President Trump’s administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Bolton told Fox News that he thinks the Iranian threat to the United States has been “escalating for some time” but that it is “now at its highest level.”

Iranian regime It has been boasting for the past few weeks that it can develop A nuclear weapon And it even went so far as to threaten to wipe out New York with an atomic bomb, reducing the metropolis to “sinful ruins.”

“The Biden administration is signaling weakness,” Bolton said, adding that officials want negotiations on the nuclear deal to be “separated from terrorism.

“Well, that might be fine for the White House, but in Tehran, they don’t have those compartments,” he continued. “And Iran sees the chaos of the inconsistent policies we’re pursuing, and that’s also a sign of weakness.”

President Biden’s negotiators in Vienna, Austria, did not seek to curb Iran’s production of its long-range missile program.

The Iran nuclear deal contains no provisions to stop Tehran’s sponsorship of terrorism around the world.

Iran has announced that it may use nuclear missiles to reduce New York to infernal ruins

Bolton told Fox News he would “cancel negotiations” in light of threats against him and American citizens.

“I don’t think the written deal will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons, I don’t think it’s improved over time, I don’t think the concessions made by the Biden administration have strengthened the deal — I think they’ve weakened the deal,” Bolton said.

Bolton said Iran would use the talks as a “camouflage and a weapon”.

Bolton told Fox News that opponents of the United States took the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last year as a “sign of retreat.”

“I thought the withdrawal was a terrible mistake, I mean, the way the withdrawal was done was awkward and dangerous, but the decision was wrong,” Bolton said, “and the United States demonstrated last year that it gave up a very important strategic position in Central Asia.”

“They left it with nothing and it increased the terrorist threat emerging from Afghanistan,” Bolton told Fox News. “This has increased the strategic positions of Russia and China in Central Asia; it reflects the Taliban’s reneging on one commitment after another.”

“We have to teach terrorists, whether they are terrorist states or terrorist groups, not to honor their commitments,” Bolton continued. “The Taliban didn’t. The Iranians didn’t.”

Bolton told Fox News that Beijing and Moscow saw the withdrawal as “a sign of American retreat and isolationism, and they acted accordingly.”

“Very detrimental to our interest,” Bolton said.