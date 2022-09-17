New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The search for a missing rowing student on a central Florida lake came to a tragic close Friday afternoon when dive teams searched and found the middle-school-age boy’s body.

After a daylong search, Orlando Fire Department spokeswoman Jennifer DeSantis said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit located the missing North Orlando rowing student on Fairview Lake around 5:15 p.m.

“On behalf of the Orlando Fire Department and all first responders on the scene, our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy,” DeSantis said.

A North Orlando Rowing Club boy went missing in a lake Thursday afternoon after a boat carrying five students was struck by lightning and capsized during practice. Accordingly, students are middle schoolers Fox 35 in Orlando.

Another student was injured in the strike and taken to AdventHealth Orlando in unknown condition. The remaining three students were evaluated at the scene and released.

DeSantis said several agencies in the Orlando area assisted in the rescue and recovery operation, including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire Rescue and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Orlando Rowing Club, which describes itself as a nonprofit organization serving boys and girls ages 12 to 18, released the following statement on Facebook Friday:

“As reported, we have learned that we have lost one of our rowers in this tragic accident. The NOR family is devastated and heartbroken. We are working together to support the family and our rowing family. We will have no further comment at this time. And Request that the media and community give us time to process.”

Orlando Rowing Club – The Dragon Boat Club, an organization that also practices on Lake Fairview, said it will hold a vigil at 8 a.m. Saturday in lieu of practice as a sign of solidarity.

The child’s death is the third, according to the National Weather Service Deaths related to lightning This year in Florida and 18th in the nation.