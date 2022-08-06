New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive – Representative of the Freedom Caucus. Lauren Bobert is expected to take a bow on House Republican leadership in her CPAC speech on Saturday, demanding that the potential GOP majority aggressively implement several conservative priorities.

“Myself and fellow warriors in the House Freedom Caucus, we are ready for battle,” Bobert, R-Colo., said in a speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, according to a copy obtained by Fox. News.

If Republicans win a majority, incumbent Minority Leader Rep. The comments suggest she may withhold support from Republicans seeking an election to the House leadership, including Kevin McCarthy.

“I want to be able to tell you that I have complete confidence in the GOP leadership in both the House and the Senate to defund the deep state and hold the Biden administration accountable,” she said. “But I don’t. I’ve been disappointed many times.

House Republicans are preparing to fight back against the Dems’ social spending and tax bill, which will likely pass the Senate

“And any member of Congress in leadership from the freshman who doesn’t fight with me to end medical tyranny, secure the southern border, and shoot Anthony Fauci, they don’t have my support. Not in their re-election and certainly not for speaker,” Bobert’s speech continues.

“The Freedom Caucus fired John Boehner, fired the sleazy Paul Ryan, and we will not tolerate another GOP speaker who works with Democrats over Republicans.

“House Republicans need to stop funding tyranny. I will not vote to fund a government that mandates a covid vaccine, but allow our country to be overrun by millions of unvaccinated aliens. End the vax mandate for our hospital workers and service members, build a wall or I vote to shut down the Biden bureaucrats. “

House Gap Leader Kevin McCarthy Meets With Caucus on ‘Commitment to America’ Midterm Strategy

Bobert added, “Any bill that funds tyranny while our country is being invaded, my Freedom Caucus allies do not want, and I am hell bent on.”

The salvo came as Republicans were widely expected to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

That would help Republicans seek to block liberal policies proposed by President Biden and investigate his administration with the committee’s subpoena power. It also highlights divisions within the party as GOP leaders must work with Biden and the Senate’s Democratic majority on must-pass bills to fund the government, raise the debt ceiling and more.

GOP firebrands like Bobert and her fellow Freedom Caucus members often use their leverage on those bills to try to enact key conservative policies. Top Republicans like former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, often see the caucus as a thorn in their side.

“Nancy Pelosi and other sane Democrats — who have been around long enough to know how things work — are operating from the AOC, and her squad reminds me a lot of what I had to deal with in my days as speaker. The Tea Party or the Freedom Caucus or the far-right dogs as they call themselves,” Boehner said. wrote in his book “On the House”.

The Freedom Caucus will have much more leverage if the GOP is in the majority. And Bobert is expected to throw a veil Saturday at top Republicans like McCarthy, R-Calif., seeking support in implementing the Freedom Caucus’s priority policies.

In addition to Bobert, Kimberly Guilfoyle and former President Donald Trump will speak at CPAC.

