First on Fox: Rep. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., A House resolution is being introduced to honor an Indiana mall hero who took down an active shooter with a legal firearm in 15 seconds.

Elisesha Dicken saved mall-goers’ lives in just 15 seconds when she neutralized a man Shooting in Greenwood, Indiana . Police said Dicken hit the attacker with eight out of ten shots, and he died of his injuries.

Dicken’s heroic act drew national media attention, and now GOP lawmakers in Congress want to recognize the life-saving “Good Samaritan.”

On Thursday, Rep. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., introduced a resolution honoring Dicken with Fox News Digital, the congresswoman calling Dicken an “American hero.”

“Elisesha Dicken is an American hero who deserves recognition and respect,” Bobert told Fox News Digital. “Eli’s bravery saved countless lives and inspired millions.”

Dicken was legally carrying his gun in public at the time of the shooting. The attack comes as Indiana repealed the state’s requirement for citizens to have a permit to openly carry firearms.

“While many political politicians work to disarm law-abiding citizens like Ely, I remain committed to ensuring that we uphold our constitutional right to self-defense,” she continued. “On behalf of a grateful nation, I am proud to lead this bill recognizing Eli Dicken, a true American hero.”

The resolution recognizes Dicken for “bravery, self-sacrifice and loyalty to his fellow Americans” and recognizes that he “displayed extraordinary courage in defending his fellow citizens against an armed shooter” on the mall.

“The House of Representatives recognizes and honors Elizabeth Dicken for her acts of courage, self-sacrifice and loyalty to her fellow Americans,” the resolution reads.

Bobert’s resolution has 11 Republican co-sponsors, including Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Mike Carey of North Carolina, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia, Mary Miller of Illinois, Oklahoma Mullin, South Carolina’s Ralph Norman, Florida’s Greg Steib and New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew.

However, no Democrats signed on to the resolution honoring the “Good Samaritan.”