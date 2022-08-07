Bobby Bonilla’s Infamous Mets Contract Sold for $180,000 at Auction

The most infamous contract in baseball is due for another payday.

Bobby Bonilla’s contract – specifically the deferred compensation contract – sold at auction for $180,000 on collectibles marketplace Goldin. Bidding ended on Saturday night.

Bonilla was released by the Mets in 2000, with the team still owing the third baseman $5.9 million. Instead of paying off the contract, Mets management decided it was financially better to defer payments on Bonilla’s contract, extending it over a 25-year period with eight percent interest.

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

Now, on a day known only to Mets fans as “Bobby Bonilla Day,” Bonilla receives a $1,193,248.20 payout every July 1st. By the time the payments were due, Bonilla was 72 years old. By then, he had earned over $29.8 million from the deal.

The winner of the auction will also receive two 30-minute Zoom calls – one with Bonilla and the other with agent Dennis Gilbert, who discussed Bonilla’s installment agreement. He also gets a game-used bat from Bonilla’s personal collection, a signed baseball, and a 1-of-1 NFT in Bonilla’s contract.

On top of all that, the winner will spend a day with Bonilla in New York with breakfast, a trip to Citi Field for batting practice and a Mets game and dinner. This trip will be held in 2023.

Bonilla’s contract has been in Gilbert’s possession since the original signing. The lot is accompanied by a letter of authentication with Gilbert as well as a letter of authenticity from Beckett Authentication.