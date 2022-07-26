New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bobbi Faye Ferguson, the actress who appeared on hit shows like “Dallas,” “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Designing Women,” has died. She is 78 years old.

Ferguson’s son, “The Connors” star Jay R. Ferguson’s representative, Mother confirmed the death Tuesday to Fox News Digital.

Ferguson, a resident of Sherman Oaks, California, died of natural causes on June 25, The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star, Dies at 77

Ferguson was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 10, 1943, but grew up in Eudora, Arkansas. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and taught speech and debate at Skyline High School in Dallas, the outlet shared. She is one of the founding members and also an acting teacher at KD Studio.

Ferguson later moved to Los Angeles, where she began a new career as a model and actress. She appeared in hit TV shows“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Dallas,” Designing Women,” “Evening Shade” and “Remington Steele” are just a few.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

However, Ferguson never forgot his teaching roots. She also taught at the Actors Lab in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, Ferguson participated in NASA’s multimedia program in Washington, DC in the mid-90s. Ferguson later worked in the same capacity for the Department of Homeland Security in Los Angeles. She was a NASA consultant in the 2000 film “Space Cowboys” starring Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and James Garner. She also worked as a consultant on “Wild Blue Yonder” in 2005.

She is the last credited character The TV series “Heart’s Affair” aired from 1992 to 1994.

Paul Sorvino dies at 83: Hollywood mourns loss of ‘Goodfellas’ star

Ferguson is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, three grandchildren, two brothers, a sister-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on August 20 in Los Angeles.