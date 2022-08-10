New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Legendary ex Oklahoma Sooners football coach Bob Stoops He’s seen it all in his more than 20 years involved with Oklahoma football, but the recent controversy in Norman has been difficult for Stoops because of his relationship with a coach who has been with the program since 1999.

Sunday, a former assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned After reading offensive language from a player’s iPad during a film session last week. First-year head coach Brent Venables said in a statement Monday that Gundy had used a “racially offensive term” several times and that Gundy “did the right thing in resigning.”

On Tuesday, Stoops hopped on KREF 1400 AM radio in Norman to discuss Gundy’s resignation and how Venables can best move forward with the program.

Oklahoma’s Kaley Gundy resigns after reading ‘offensive and hurtful’ word during film session

“It’s really hard to talk about it,” Stoops said when asked about his personal emotions. “I’m really devastated. It hurts. It’s tough. Our whole close-knit football family. It’s just unfortunate and a terrible situation, but you have to try to move on.

“The best way for everybody — all of these parties and everybody involved — to move forward, and for the fan base to move forward as well, is for everybody and all parties to be aware and let it go,” Stoops continued. According to The Oklahoman . “Move on because it’s not going to change. It is what it is. It’s unfortunate. It’s sad. It kills me. But again, there’s no good place for this. You have to move on.”

Oklahoma’s Brent Venables backs Cale Gundy’s exit, says coach used ‘racially charged word’ multiple times

Venables was hired in December after Lincoln Riley left for USC, after spending the past 10 seasons as defensive coordinator at Clemson. In taking the head job at Oklahoma, Venables returned to where it all started for him, spending 13 seasons as the Sooners’ defensive coach from 1999-2011.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For Stoops, Venables’ extensive experience coaching at the college level means he’s confident Venables made the right decision for the program.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“He might be a first-year coach, but the guy’s been around for over 25 years and with three Hall of Fame coaches between (Bill) Snyder, myself and Dabo Swinney,” Stoops said, according to The Oklahoman. “He knows what kind of program he wants and the culture he wants and you have to trust him with that.

“On behalf of the player, he’s certainly not the first player, and I guarantee you… he’s not the last player who doesn’t care in the meeting room. It’s our job as coaches and professionals, in a positive way, to help those players improve in that room.”

Oklahoma opens the 2022 regular season on Sept. 3 against UTEP.