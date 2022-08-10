Bob Stoops on Cale Gundy’s resignation for Oklahoma football: ‘It kills me’

NORMAN — Bob Stoops has had to make tough decisions and guide the program through turbulent waters during his time as OU’s football coach.

Stoops knows that because Brent Venables is navigating his most challenging time since being hired in December to replace Lincoln Riley.

In an interview with KREF 1400 AM Tuesday afternoon, Stoops spoke at length about Venables’ predicament in the wake of Cal Gundy’s use of racially charged language when he read the player’s iPad during a position meeting.

“I’m in this position,” Stoops said. “No. 1, only those players, those in that building and those players in the room, know what the context is and how it is said and how many times it is said. Not everyone who has an opinion knows that. They know in that building. And that’s important. “

Gundy resigned Sunday night after 23 seasons as an OU assistant.

Kale Gundi: Oklahoma football assistant coach resigns after making ‘racially offensive’ remark

When Stoops came to Norman in 1999, he brought both Venables and Gundy.

Last December, when Stoops served as interim coach for the Alamo Bowl, he chose Gundy to call the plays.

“It’s really hard to talk about it,” Stoops said of his emotions, as Gundy’s actions — and the fallout from them — became apparent. “I’m really torn. It hurts. It’s tough. Our whole is a close-knit football family. It’s just unfortunate and a terrible situation, but you have to try to move on.

Stoops explained how he felt it was best accomplished.

“The best way for everybody — all these parties and everybody involved — to move forward, and for the fan base to move forward as well, is for everybody and all parties to be aware and let it go,” Stoops said. “Move on because it’s not going to change. It is what it is. It’s unfortunate. It hurts. It kills me. But again, there’s no good place to be on this. You have to move on.”

Feedback: Cale Gundy’s resignation is a necessary move for Oklahoma Sooners football

Stoops said that while he’s torn for Gundy, he has faith in Venables to make the right decision.

“He might be a first-year coach, but the guy’s been around for over 25 years and with three Hall of Fame coaches between (Bill) Snyder, myself and Dabo Swinney,” Stoops said. “He knows what kind of program he wants and the culture he wants and you have to trust him with that.

“On behalf of the player, he’s certainly not the first player, and I guarantee you … he won’t be the last player in the meeting room that doesn’t pay attention. It’s our job as coaches and as professionals, in a positive way, to help those players improve in that room.