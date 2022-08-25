Bob Ray urges UN human rights chief to release long-promised report on Uyghurs

Canada’s UN Ambassador Bob Ray is urging the UN’s human rights chief to release a long-awaited report on China’s alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that the commission is “trying hard” to honor its promise to release the report before its Aug. 31 deadline. She said she was under “tremendous pressure” from all sides.

Bachelet told reporters she needed time to integrate the new information from her May visit to China’s Xinjiang region and analyze Beijing’s contribution to the unpublished report.

“There is no excuse for not talking about it. The only person who controls this is her. This is her report,” Ray told host Vassie Kapelos on the CBC News Network. Power and politics Thursday.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that the Chinese are making very strong statements, but I don’t know under what procedure the human rights commission will say that we will allow the perpetrators of this injustice – this genocide – we will allow them to comment and review the report and review it and then get their feedback on it before we publish the report.”

“If you have a report, you publish a report,” Canadian Ambassador to the UN Bob Ray said of the report by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights on alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs. “There is no excuse for not releasing it.” pic.twitter.com/ZBoBMMiFke –@PnPCBC

“I mean, what level of independence does that reflect? I’m not entirely sure. I think that if you have a report, you publish it and make it.”

China held an estimated one to two million Uyghurs in what Beijing calls “re-education centers” or “de-radicalization camps.”

A 2021 independent report by dozens of experts in human rights, international law and genocide studies concluded that China “bears the state’s responsibility for the ongoing genocide” against the Uyghurs. This report details a number of violations, including mass internment, family separation, forced sterilization, and abortion.

China denies the allegations, saying its crackdown on Uyghurs was aimed at fighting extremism.

The UN human rights chief’s report took three years to prepare, but China allowed Bachelet and her team access to the Xinjiang region only earlier this year.

Bachelet drew the ire of many human rights groups at the end of that visit when she thanked the Chinese government for its “invitation” and insisted that her visit “was not an investigation.”

While the Canadian government has not called China’s treatment of the Uyghurs a genocide, in 2021 a large majority of MPs voted to accuse the Chinese government of conducting a genocide campaign against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims.