type here...
CANADA POLITICS Bob Ray urges UN human rights chief to release...
CANADAPOLITICS

Bob Ray urges UN human rights chief to release long-promised report on Uyghurs

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Canada’s UN Ambassador Bob Ray is urging the UN’s human rights chief to release a long-awaited report on China’s alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that the commission is “trying hard” to honor its promise to release the report before its Aug. 31 deadline. She said she was under “tremendous pressure” from all sides.

Bachelet told reporters she needed time to integrate the new information from her May visit to China’s Xinjiang region and analyze Beijing’s contribution to the unpublished report.

“There is no excuse for not talking about it. The only person who controls this is her. This is her report,” Ray told host Vassie Kapelos on the CBC News Network. Power and politics Thursday.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that the Chinese are making very strong statements, but I don’t know under what procedure the human rights commission will say that we will allow the perpetrators of this injustice – this genocide – we will allow them to comment and review the report and review it and then get their feedback on it before we publish the report.”

“I mean, what level of independence does that reflect? I’m not entirely sure. I think that if you have a report, you publish it and make it.”

China held an estimated one to two million Uyghurs in what Beijing calls “re-education centers” or “de-radicalization camps.”

A 2021 independent report by dozens of experts in human rights, international law and genocide studies concluded that China “bears the state’s responsibility for the ongoing genocide” against the Uyghurs. This report details a number of violations, including mass internment, family separation, forced sterilization, and abortion.

China denies the allegations, saying its crackdown on Uyghurs was aimed at fighting extremism.

The UN human rights chief’s report took three years to prepare, but China allowed Bachelet and her team access to the Xinjiang region only earlier this year.

Bachelet drew the ire of many human rights groups at the end of that visit when she thanked the Chinese government for its “invitation” and insisted that her visit “was not an investigation.”

While the Canadian government has not called China’s treatment of the Uyghurs a genocide, in 2021 a large majority of MPs voted to accuse the Chinese government of conducting a genocide campaign against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims.



Previous articleOnPolitics: How student loan forgiveness could help Democrats in the midterms
Next articleCanadian politicians defend dance video of Finnish PM, saying double standard backlash

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Two Oregon hikers die within a week of each other just miles apart

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 25 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Fairfax County Public Schools says parent consent not required for gender change on school forms

closer Video School policy keeps parents in the dark on children's moves...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Gilmore Girls’ star Scott Patterson recalls scene he found offensive: ‘It was disturbing’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Braves rookie says getting drafted by division rival Mets ‘would have been terrifying’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

William Bennett on Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Terrible, stupid idea’

closer Video Bartiromo: People who have already paid off their debt get...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Together with her sister, Brooke Henderson, they set their sights on victory close to home.

Brooke Henderson of Canada (right) and sister Brittany Henderson (left) at the Women's British Open in early August....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Freeland ignores criticism in Kushner’s book, says Canada just responded to ‘bully’

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that former...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Conservative leader candidates exchange blows over Nuremberg emails

Conservative Party leader candidate Scott Aitchison denounces Leslyn...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Canada transfers military air transports from Kuwait to the UK to support Ukraine

A Canadian military air detachment in the Middle...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

The source says he gave police the names of two hockey players in a video of an alleged sexual assault in 2003.

Warning: This story contains sexual content that may...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News