Board: SD Gov. Christy Noem may have engaged in ‘misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board said Monday it found enough information to suggest Gov. Christie Noem “may have engaged in misconduct” when she interfered with her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser’s license. A separate complaint to the state attorney general for an investigation into her use of state aircraft.

Three retired judges of the Government Accountability Board decided Noem could take “appropriate action” against her role in her daughter’s appraiser license, though it did not specify the action.

The board’s moves potentially widen the ramifications of the investigation into Noem . The Republican governor faces re-election this year and has positioned himself as a hopeful for the White House in 2024. She is under consideration from the board after Jason Ravensborg , the state’s former Republican attorney general, filed complaints stemming from media reports of Noem’s actions in office. She denied any wrongdoing.

After meeting in an hour-long closed-door session Monday, the board voted unanimously to implement procedures that would allow a contested case hearing to give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend himself against allegations of “misconduct.” “Conflicts of Interest” and “Misconduct.” The board also dismissed Ravensborg’s allegations that Noem misused state funds in the episode.

However, it is not clear how the retired judges will continue. Lori Wilbur, the board’s chair, said the complaint was “dismissed in part and closed in part,” but the complaint could be reopened. She declined to discuss what led the board to reopen the complaint.

The board may issue a public or private reprimand or direct the officer to perform community service. It could also make recommendations to the governor — but that option seems unlikely as complaints against Noem pile up.

AP first reported The governor took a hands-on role at the state agency shortly after denying her daughter’s application for an appraiser’s license in 2020. Noem called a meeting with his daughter, the Secretary of Labor, and then the Appraiser Director. The certification program discussed a plan to give the governor’s daughter, Cassidy Peters, another chance to show she can meet federal standards in her assessment work.

The complaints prove to be the first major test of the board, which was launched in 2017 in response to several scandals in the state government. No public action was ever taken against a state official.

The retired justices also referred a complaint that Noem traveled on government-owned planes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation. That would put the investigation under the supervision of Acting Attorney General Mark Vargo, appointed by Noem.

Asked if he would recuse himself from the investigation, Vargo said in a statement: “Based on the fact that this just happened, no decision has been made.”

“We are diligent in the performance of our duties and will thoroughly investigate the complaint submitted by the Government Accountability Board to the Office of the Attorney General,” he said in an earlier statement. “Like all other investigations the investigation is as confidential as the complaint presented to us. We have no further comment at this time.”

The board handled complaints by case number only and in no case referred to Noem directly. Ravnsborg provided the case numbers to The Associated Press.

“From what I know as a complainant, Governor Noem should be thoroughly investigated for her abuse of power in getting her daughter an appraiser’s license and Governor Noem should be prosecuted for her criminal use of state resources for personal gain,” he said. In a statement.

The board plans to publicly release the complaint against Noem’s appraiser’s license after revising some sections. The date when it will happen is not mentioned.

Noem and Ravensborg have become political enemies since he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020. Noem pushed hard for his removal from office, and the state Senate convicted him on impeachment charges and removed him as attorney general. He continued to file complaints as a private citizen.

Noem did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Noem’s office said the idea of ​​giving Peters another chance before the meeting was already in the works, but agency director Sherry Bren told the legislative committee. She was “intimidated” when Peters’ failed application was discussed in detail at a meeting at the governor’s mansion last year. A Republican-controlled legislative committee that investigated the episode concluded that Peters received special treatment.

Bren was forced to retire in 2020 and eventually received a $200,000 settlement to drop an age discrimination complaint.

Another complaint of the former Attorney General The online news website Raw Story found that in 2019 he used a state plane to travel to events held by political organizations such as the National Rifle Association and the Republican Jewish Coalition, even though South Dakota law prohibits the use of state planes for anything. Apart from state business.

Noem said he travels to events as an ambassador for the state.

This story has been corrected to show that South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has not yet decided whether to recuse himself from investigating the case his office has been referred to.